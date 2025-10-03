A moving service in Leeds is set to remember little lives that have been lost to mark Baby Loss Awareness Week.

Bereaved parents, families and friends are being invited to a special Baby Loss Remembrance event at Holy Trinity Church.

The service, which has been organised by the Miscarriage Association, will be held on Wednesday, October 15, at 6.30pm.

There will be readings and space for quiet reflection and at 7pm candles will be lit as part of the global Wave of Light joining thousands across the world to honour babies who have died during pregnancy or shortly after birth.

Vicki Robinson, Miscarriage Association chief executive, said: “For many, the loss of a baby in pregnancy is a deeply painful experience.

“Our Leeds remembrance event offers a safe, inclusive and supportive space to stand alongside others who understand how painful this journey can be.

“Lighting candles as part of the global Wave of Light is a moving way to honour every baby’s life and to remind all those affected that they are not alone in their grief.”

The event is free and advanced booking is required at https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/miscarriage-association-wave-of-light-in-person-event-tickets-1706324615859?aff=oddtdtcreator.

The Wakefield-based charity has this week announced bestselling author, broadcaster, and creator of the podcast How to Fail Elizabeth Day as its new ambassador.

Elizabeth has spoken publicly about her personal journey with miscarriage, IVF, and infertility, including the difficult decision to stop trying for children.

She said: “Experiencing recurrent loss means learning to carry grief even when society expects you to carry on.

“I know what it’s like to feel the pressure of trying, the hope, the sadness when things don’t go to plan, and the hard decision to let go.

“If by sharing my story I can help others feel less alone, I’m honoured to do so alongside the Miscarriage Association.”

Through her work, Elizabeth will help amplify awareness, challenge stigma, and champion support for everyone affected by pregnancy loss.