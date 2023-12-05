A Leeds schoolboy has completed a moving challenge in memory of his dad, who died of a brain tumour last month.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Daniel Gilliland, 51, was diagnosed with a glioblastoma, a fast-growing and aggressive brain tumour, in September last year.

He was originally told he had epilepsy but wife Alison, 48, grew concerned when he couldn't remember James Milner's name while watching him play for Liverpool on TV.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Milner, capped 61 times for England, grew up in Leeds where the family live and went to the same school that Daniel's son, Liverpool-mad Felix, now attends.

Daniel Gilliland with his sons Felix, left, and George in Portugal in August 2023 (Photo by Brain Tumour Research/SWNS)

Dad-of-two Daniel, an Ipswich Town fan, had radiotherapy and chemotherapy but a year after his diagnosis, he started suffering from headaches and had a deterioration in his speech.

Tragically, he died in Sue Ryder Wheatfields Hospice on November 16.

Alison said: "He was watching football on the TV, but he couldn’t name players he usually knew. I took him to A&E at Leeds General Infirmary (LGI).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"He had another CT scan but, this time, it revealed a large tumour on his brain. It was a massive shock; I was devastated for our family because we had so much to look forward to in life.

Felix, 12, completed a combination of exercises for the 100 a Day in November challenge, despite losing his dad (Photo by Brain Tumour Research/SWNS)

"We had gone from the boys playing cricket and everything being normal, to everything being turned upside down."

Daniel and his family first realised something was wrong in August last year when he suffered a 'massive seizure' while his son was playing cricket.

He was quickly taken to hospital by ambulance, where he had another seizure, but a CT scan came back 'totally clear' and he was diagnosed with epilepsy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Alison said: "Dan was discharged and we all went on holiday to Spain, but he had another seizure when we returned. Shortly after, he had another episode and went back to hospital."

Daniel, 51, was diagnosed with a glioblastoma, a fast-growing and aggressive brain tumour, in September last year (Photo by Brain Tumour Research/SWNS)

12-year-old Felix was halfway through the '100 a Day, Your Way in November' challenge by Brain Tumour Research when his dad's condition deteriorated.

However, Horsforth School pupil Felix vowed to keep raising money in memory of his dad.

Felix said: "It was really tough when Dad died, but the motivation to help others and stop people from dying from brain tumours kept me going.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"At first, I was aiming to raise £200 but people have been so generous, and I’ve now raised more than £3,600. It makes me feel like people cared about my dad, it really means a lot to me."

Alison also says she is 'so proud of her son' for sticking to the challenge and hopes there will one day be a cure and better treatment for brain tumours.

She said: "The realisation Dan won’t be there to see the boys grow up is devastating. Felix felt helpless, so this challenge is his way of doing something.

"I’m so proud of him for sticking to it, particularly after his dad died. Hopefully, one day, boys like Felix will have their dads around for longer when better treatments and a cure are found."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Matthew Price, community development manager at Brain Tumour Research says he's 'in awe' of Felix for still raising money, despite losing his dad.

He said: "We’re so sorry to learn Daniel recently died from this devastating disease, and we are in awe of Felix for continuing with the challenge, despite losing his dad.