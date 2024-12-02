Leeds Rob Burrow Centre for MND to receive Sycamore Gap saplings

The Rob Burrow Centre for Motor Neurone Disease is to receive saplings grown from seeds recovered from the felled Sycamore Gap tree have been revealed by the National Trust.

The state-of-the-art new facility for people with MND at Seacroft Hospital is one of 49 good causes that will receive saplings grown from seeds recovered from the felled Sycamore Gap tree have been revealed by the National Trust.

The first of its kind, the vision for the Centre’s creation came from the former Leeds Rhino rugby league legend and his consultant neurologist in Leeds, Dr Agam Jung, with the aim of providing a bespoke centre suited to the varied and changing needs of MND patients.

There was a national outcry when the much-loved tree beside Hadrian’s Wall, in Northumberland, was illegally cut down in September 2023.

The National Trust grew seedlings from the tree and 49 of them – one for each foot of the sycamore’s height – will be given away in the Tree of Hope project.

There were almost 500 applications when the trust announced the giveaway on the anniversary of the shocking attack on the tree, which had grown to become a striking landmark.

The saplings, ready for planting next winter, will be in public places across the UK, allowing everyone to feel the legacy of the original tree.

The connection to Sycamore Gap runs deep for many in the MND community who have taken on long distance walks and fundraising challenges to help Leeds Hospitals Charity raise money to build the centre, including treks across Northumberland and Hadrian’s Wall.

Lindsey Burrow, together with Maya, nine, Macy, 12 and Jackson, five, made permanent concrete handprints and marks in concrete slabs to be used in the landscaping of the new centre that takes their father's name. | James Hardisty

Rob’s widow Lindsey said: “We have all joined together with equal input to create and design a centre which we believe will inspire and provide hope for the MND community. At our centre’s core is a garden, an area for reflection and hope, and an area we believe will provide comfort for families facing such a dreadful diagnosis.”

Rob Burrow celebrates Danny McGuire's try during the Super League Grand Final against Bradford Bulls at Old Trafford in October 2004. | Steve Riding

Other recipients include Holly’s Hope in memory of murdered Northumberland schoolgirl Holly Newton, and The Tree Sanctuary in Coventry.

Andrew Poad, general manager for the National Trust’s Hadrian Wall properties, said: “Each and every application for a Tree of Hope told heartfelt stories of people’s emotional connections to the Sycamore Gap tree and the importance of nature.

“They spoke of loss, hope and regeneration from all four corners of the UK, from towns, schools, colleges, community groups, hospitals and hospices, it’s been a privilege to read them all.

“The tree meant so much to so many and through the Trees of Hope initiative we are helping reach people across the nation, for generations to come.”

“Each sapling will carry a message of hope with it as they start a new chapter not just for the tree but for all the 49 people and communities that will receive a sapling next year.”

The applications were judged by experts, led by arboriculture specialist Catherine Nuttgens.

She said: “The loss of any tree can evoke strong emotions – none more so than the Sycamore Gap tree.

“Its destruction felt utterly senseless, destroying the simple joy it brought to so many people for so many reasons.

“But the Trees of Hope initiative has kept that sense of joy and hope alive, and it has been truly humbling to read through so many applications but a difficult task to select the final 49 recipients.”

A tree will be planted at Hexham Abbey, Northumberland, in memory of Holly Newton, who was murdered aged just 15 by her ex-boyfriend.

Her mother Micala Trussler said: “Knowing that we are going to have one of the Sycamore Gap saplings to help remember our daughter means a lot.

“This Tree of Hope will be a symbol for everyone that knew her, to reflect and to remember how amazing she was.”

For more information and to find out where in the country all the 49 Trees of Hope saplings will go visit: nationaltrust.org.uk/TreesOfHope