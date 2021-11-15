Leeds Rhinos' Rob Burrow welcomes new £50m funding pot into motor neurone disease research

Some £50m will be made available specifically for research to help find a cure for the life-limiting condition as part of a £375 million investment into neurodegenerative diseases, the Government announced on Sunday.

It comes following a campaign led by MND charities and campaigners which Mr Burrow, 39, and his father Geoff took part in.

Rob Burrow said: “This is fantastic news for the MND community and I would like to thank the hundreds of thousands of people who have supported this campaign and made sure that the Government has finally come to the right decision.

“I have been honoured to meet so many wonderful people who have dedicated their lives to make sure that funding is where it should be for MND research and the hope now is that this is a game changer.”

Geoff Burrow said on social media yesterday: ““Thank you to everyone for all support -too many people to thank personally. God bless you all.”

He had previously criticised the Government for not including MND funding in the Spending Review last month.

At the moment just one drug is licensed for use in the UK, Riluzole, which slows the progression of the disease and extends someone’s life by a few months.

But the prognosis is bleak for sufferers with many dying within five years of diagnosis.

Other diseases which will be researched as part of the funding include Pick’s disease and front-temporal dementia.

MND Association chief executive Sally Light said: “This investment is going to drive MND research forward towards treatments and cures.

“This is the hope we have been longing for. I want to thank every single person who has joined us in this campaign.”

Health Secretary Sajid Javid said: “Neurodegenerative conditions like MND can have a devastating impact on people’s lives and I’m committed to ensuring the government does everything we can to fight these diseases and support those affected.”

Rob Burrow's former team-mate Kevin Sinfield will aim to run 101 miles from Leicester to Leeds in 24 hours later this month in a fundraising effort for a new MND centre.

Mr Sinfield is aiming to raise £100,000 that will be split between the MND Association and the Leeds Hospital’s Charity appeal.