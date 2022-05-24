Leeds residents urged to take steps to prevent or delay Type 2 Diabetes during awareness week

This week is Type 2 Diabetes Prevention Week and residents in Leeds are reminded that one in ten residents will be affected by diabetes – either because they have it already or are at high risk of developing it.

Tens of thousands know someone with the condition.

Despite it becoming increasingly common, the condition is often preventable and those at risk can make lifestyle changes to reduce that risk.

Diabetes is a long-term condition that causes a person’s blood glucose (sugar) level to become too high, which can have serious health consequences.

In Leeds, out of a population of around 800,000 people, approximately 48,000 people have diabetes, and a further 35,000 are at high risk of developing Type 2 Diabetes.

People of African-Caribbean, Black African and South Asian descent are 2-4 times more likely to develop the condition.

Diabetes can also run in the family, people with a parent, brother, sister or child with diabetes are 2-6 times more likely to develop Type 2 Diabetes.

There are many types of diabetes but the most common is type 2 diabetes.

This is where the body tissues don’t react to insulin properly and over time the body also produces less insulin.

Around 90% of adults with diabetes have this form of diabetes. For many people, type 2 diabetes can be prevented, or the onset delayed by many years.

Dr Ian McDermott, Clinical Lead for Diabetes at NHS Leeds CCG said: “Type 2 diabetes is most common type of diabetes. Early symptoms of diabetes can include being more thirsty and needing to pass urine more often than is usual, tiredness, unexplained weight loss and experiencing blurred vision. Type 2 diabetes can often be prevented or delayed by having an active and healthy lifestyle, by exercising and maintaining a healthy weight. If you are at high risk of diabetes, please do seek advice to help reduce your risk.

"Diabetes can have serious health consequences; however with careful management, people with the condition can continue to lead full, healthy and active lives.”

If you or someone you know is at risk of or has developed diabetes, there’s lots of help available in Leeds:

If you are diagnosed with type 2 diabetes, you can learn how to manage the condition through the Leeds programme. These sessions are currently being delivered virtually or by phone. The sessions are available at a variety of times and days to suit all needs. To find out more or to book your place, please call 0113 843 4200 or visit www.leedscommunityhealthcare.nhs.uk/our-services-a-z/diabetesservice/the-leeds-programme

You can find out your risk of type 2 diabetes at www.diabetes.org.uk/risk

The Healthier You: NHS Diabetes Prevention Programme is a free personalised behaviour change programme that helps those that are at risk of developing Type 2 diabetes significantly reduce their chances of getting the disease. Speak to your GP practice team or self-refer via the Diabetes UK Know Your Risk tool.

More information, including links to information resource and support, is available at www.leedsccg.nhs.uk/health/healthy-living/diabetes