University of Leeds professor Phil Quirke was featured on Tuesday’s night’s episode of the new Channel 4 show Know Your S**t, which is hosted by presenters, DJs and identical twins Alana and Lisa Macfarlane - known as The Mac Twins. The duo used to feature as the DJs on the show Love Island: Aftersun and run a brand together called The Gut Stuff that focuses on stomach wellness.

Their new Channel 4 show is described as "a fun, accessible and light-hearted series that will teach people what is and isn't normal about our bowels, as well as revolutionising our everyday health habits"

During his feature on the show, Mr Quirke joined the Mac Twins to analyse a cancerous bowel that had been removed from a patient, which was preceded by a warning to viewers that may be squeamish. He also demonstrated how “warrior poos” are indicative of a healthier diet and a lower risk of bowel cancer.

University of Leeds professor Phil Quirke discussed 'warrior poos' and analysed a cancerous bowel during his feature on the show. Photo: Channel 4

Each episode of Know Your Sh*t features different case studies of patients with a variety of complaints, but they all have one thing in common: they will all undergo a bowel movement test with the results setting them on a path to better gut health, and better overall health. Alana and Lisa follow their stories and track their progress, offering lifestyle hacks to improve viewers' gut health along the way