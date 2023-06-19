Leeds Parkrun superfan duo run every Parkrun in city in just one day in gruelling 55K

Tom Rogerson, 45, and Simon Jones, 31, took on the mammoth challenge on Saturday (June 17), which saw them complete all 11 Parkrun courses across the city.

They started at the crack of dawn at Temple Newsam, finishing their first race shortly after 6am. It was not until 12 hours later that they finished their last run of the day at Potternewton.

“It was getting harder and harder as we continued, but people came along to encourage us and it kept us going,” said Tom, a keen runner and teacher from Horsforth.

“The last one at Potternewton was very hard work, but it was lovely to have the support. It was a very tiring but quite an inspiring day,”

After each run, Simon drove the pair to the next leg – a break during which Tom checked their fundraising page as donations rolled in.

They managed to raise more than £3,000 for Zarach, a Leeds-based charity that helps children and families living in poverty. It delivers beds and other basic needs to those who cannot afford them, as the charity reports that many young people in the city are going to sleep hungry and cold, particularly with the cost of living crisis.

Tom added: “People were donating all day and I was seeing their messages in between each Parkrun. The money we have raised means that at least 20 kids should be getting a better night’s sleep.”