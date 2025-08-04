A Leeds mum has told how her holiday was "spoilt" when she was stung more than 100 times by wasps at a caravan park.

Alison Riley, 34, was on holiday with her husband, Adam, and two sons when she left the group to grab a hairband from their caravan on July 29.

As the mum-of-two was walking across the Haven Caravan Park in Skegness, she suddenly became swarmed by hundreds of wasps - which began stinging her all over.

Alison says she started screaming and running across the park but was unable to shift the flying insects.

Alison Riley / SWNS

Eventually other holidaymakers helped out by spraying her with a fire hose and hitting her with towels to waft the wasps away.

Alison also said she had to take her top off to get them out and "all dignity went out of the window".

Alison, a primary school teacher from Leeds, said: "Literally within a split second I was swarmed. I didn't see anything I was just swarmed.

"I just screamed and started running around in any direction. I remember crying and shouting 'someone help me'.

"They were crawling around my hair, and stuck in my leggings. They were just relentless and constantly stinging me.

"It was honestly the scariest thing I have ever experienced. I was stung well over 100 times, the nurse stopped counting after 100."

The attack lasted for around 15 minutes until all the wasps were finally off of her body and paramedics arrived 30 minutes later to check her over.

Alison says she is beginning to heal now but is still extremely itchy and is on antihistamines, steroid tablets, creams, and codeine for the pain.

The mum says she can't remember having been stung by a wasp ever before that day, but that she was always quite afraid of them.

According to Alison, pest control did find a nest in the end, and there were a "few thousand" wasps within it.

Alison Riley / SWNS

They also said the swarm likely happened as the mum got too close to the nest and they felt threatened - but Alison says she never even saw it.

She says it was hard to enjoy the rest of the holiday, which lasted until Friday, as she was afraid to be outside and drove across the caravan park to reach activities.

Alison said: "I was just in absolute agony, my head felt like it was fire and was throbbing.

"My legs were so swollen that I couldn't move. I am just lucky that I didn't go into anaphylaxis.

"Now I am just absolutely terrified of going out, and it really spoilt the holiday.

"Going outside was just horrific. I was constantly looking out for wasps or anything flying around me."