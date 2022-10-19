HRT is a treatment to relieve symptoms of the menopause but figures have shown more is spent on it in some areas of the country than others. The BBC Shared Data Unit analysed how much was spent by Clinical Commissioning Groups on common HRT treatments between April 2021 and June 2022.

They found that in West Suffolk, £14,10 was spent per woman aged 45 to 60 compared to the £5.56 spent in Leicester City. 79 of the 106 CCGs were spending at least 20% less on common HRT treatments than West Suffolk and menopause expert Niki Woods was not taken aback by the findings.

She specialises in working with women in midlife, supporting their fitness, nutrition and mindset and helping them deal with the challenges posed by midlife – including the menopause.

HRT is a treatment to relieve symptoms of the menopause but figures have shown more is spent on it in some areas of the country than others. Image: Steve Riding

Niki said: “I am not surprised at all because unfortunately we already know, from previous research, that there are major inequalities about access to healthcare in terms of socioeconomic groups, but there are also major differences in access to HRT and healthcare across racial groups as well.

“It's also exacerbated by the fact that if you can't get HRT and you're wealthy, you can just go private. That's only the tip of the iceberg.”

However, the NHS Leeds CCG is among the highest spenders on common HRT treatments, having spent £12.99688 per woman aged between 45 and 60 between April 2021 and June 2022.

Niki struggled to access HRT herself and as part of her efforts to ensure others do not share her experiences of struggle, familiarises women with the National Institute for Health and Care Excellence guidelines so they know if they require it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

One of the factors fuelling her passion for supporting women with the menopause is the extent of her struggle with symptoms.