Leeds health chiefs warn parents to protect their children against measles while travelling during the school holidays, as global cases rise.

With children across Leeds hanging up their uniforms for the summer holidays, parents and carers are being urged to ensure their children’s Measles, Mumps and Rubella (MMR) vaccinations are up-to-date.

Health chiefs report that routine childhood vaccination uptake has decreased over the last ten years in West Yorkshire, and warn that low MMR vaccination rates could cause more cases, especially with increased travel and mixing during the summer.

Health chiefs are urging parents and carers in Leeds to ensure children's MMR vaccinations are up-to-date before travelling abroad this summer. | LCC

It comes just days after a child died after contracting the disease at Alder Hey Children’s Hospital in Liverpool, where only three out of four children (73 per cent) have received both shots needed for full protection.

Measles is a serious disease that can spread with ease amongst unvaccinated people. Babies and children, as well as those pregnant or suffering from a weakened immune system, are at the highest risk.

Symptoms typically begin with cold-like signs, such as a high temperature, blocked or runny nose, sneezing, coughing, and red, sore, and watery eyes. A few days later, small white spots may appear inside the cheeks and on the back of the lips.

This is usually followed by a rash on the face or behind the ears that eventually spreads across the rest of the body.

Victoria Eaton, Leeds City Council’s director of public health, said: “As we enter the summer holidays, we want everyone to enjoy the season safely and in good health.

“This year outbreaks have been seen in several European countries, including France, Italy, Spain, and Germany, and the World Health Organisation recently reported that Pakistan, India, Thailand, Indonesia, and Nigeria currently have among the highest number of measles cases worldwide.

“These are places where people may be going on holiday or travelling to visit family and friends.

“Checking your family’s MMR vaccination status is a simple but important step in protecting your loved ones and the wider community.

“If you’re unsure whether you or your child are fully vaccinated, please contact your GP to check your records and arrange vaccination, especially if you’re planning to travel over the summer break.”

MMR vaccines are usually given to children around their first birthday and again at three years and four months. Two doses provide the best protection, ensuring long-lasting immunity.

Councillor Fiona Venner said: “We want everyone to enjoy their holidays, but checking your child is fully vaccinated against measles before you go will ensure you and your child are protected and safe.

“It’s never too late to get the vaccine, even if you have missed a first or second dose. A non-porcine version of the MMR vaccine is also available - however, you may need to request this from your GP practice ahead of vaccination.

“If you think you or your child has measles, phone your GP or NHS 111 for advice. To reduce the risk of spreading it to others, please avoid contact with other people. Call ahead first before attending any healthcare settings.”