Little Amélie McIntrye, of Morley, has faced a constant battle to stay healthy since she was diagnosed with the genetic condition when she was just three-and-a-half weeks old.

Despite this, her family say she “never complains” and her bravery inspired family friend Oliver Harrison to run 100 miles in 24 hours for the Cystic Fibrosis Trust.

The dad-of-two completed the Endure24, 24-hour race at Bramham Park on Sunday.

Speaking to the YEP, Oliver detailed the emotions when crossing the line having completed the mammoth task.

"Pretty amazing. It felt pretty emotional when I finished and I would struggle to put it into words," he said.

"It just feels pretty amazing and a massive sense of achievement. The amount of money people have generously donated too I could never have imagined."

Little Amélie and mum Natasha were there to cheer Oliver across the line.

Money raised via Oliver's JustGiving page now stands at £3,252 - over three times the amount of his previous target of £1,000.

Cystic fibrosis (CF) is currently incurable and degenerative. Of those who died from the condition in 2019, the median age of death was just 31.

It causes a build-up of thick, sticky mucus in the lungs, digestive system and other organs and anything which leads to a serious infection, or for the lungs to stop working properly, can prove fatal.

“You never hear her complain. She’s full of fun and full of life. She just gets on with it," Oliver said.

“If she can get on with what she has to go through and everything she does, it feels like an adult like myself should go the extra mile to do what we can do to support kids like Amélie.”

Spurred on by little Amélie, Oliver worried he might not hit the 100 mile mark as he collapsed on the course with just six miles left to run.

"I got about three quarters of the way round the final lap and I was really struggling. My legs just sort of gave in. I was shivering, could barely walk and felt sick," he detailed.

"I had to be taken to the medical tent and I had hypothermia so they had to warm me up with some hot water bottles and some Electra like drinks."

After a brief sleep in the medical tent, Oliver revealed that the medics were happy for him to walk the final six miles.

In the end Oliver crossed the line in a time of 23 hours and 45 minutes.

"I couldn't tell you what I was thinking during the race to be honest. I had a brief conversation with some other runners but I was mostly just counting down how far I had to go.

"But that moment on the final lap where I thought I had after all that fallen short was definitely the toughest moment.

Amélie’s mum Natasha said she was “blown away” by Oliver’s challenge and his support for the cause.

Natasha and her family have themselves raised in the region of £15,000 for the CF Trust since Amélie’s diagnosis, which came following the routine heel-prick test all new born babies are given.