A decline in life expectancy is causing concern among health experts in Leeds.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The female population is most affected by a downward trend which began before the Covid-19 pandemic, councillors have been told.

While inequalities in life expectancy remain between deprived and affluent areas, all social groups are affected by the decline.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Leeds City Council’s Adults, Health and Active Lifestyles scrutiny board was told life expectancy rates had been static for around a decade but since declined slightly.

Life expectancy in Leeds has dropped, and all social groups are affected by the decline (Photo by Adobe Stock)

Victoria Eaton, the council’s director of public health, said the current decline was part of a national trend.

She said: “It’s declining across all groups no matter the social-economic status.

“And this is a trend we are seeing nationally. I think it’s a real wake up call, around that flatlining over the last decade actually now turning into decline, and the decline in women’s life expectancy is statistically significant.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A report to the meeting said the average life expectancy of a baby boy born in Leeds between 2019 and 2021 was estimated to be 77.6 years.

For girls born in the same period the figure was 81.4 years, down from 81.9 between 2011-2013.

The report said: “There is a slight, but statistically significant reduction compared to the previous period.

“Decreasing life expectancy is occurring in both the most deprived and least deprived groups.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad