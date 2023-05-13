Rebecca Smith is organising a fun day next month to raise awareness of kidney disease and collect funds for the Kidney Care UK charity. The event on June 24 will take place five years to the day that she first started to undergo dialysis treatment. The procedure removes waste products and excess fluid from the blood when a person’s kidneys are not working properly.

The 34-year-old said living with kidney disease has massively impacted not only her own life, but also the lives of her two young children. Rebecca said: “This charity means so much to me. It has helped me and my family in so many ways, from financial support to free counselling. I was in a very dark place and had been on a waiting list to see a councillor for some time but after I got in touch with Kidney Care UK, I was able to speak to one of their counsellors quickly and received the help that I needed. I have so much to thank them for.”

The fun day will be held at Scott Hall Church in Chapel Allerton from noon until 4pm, with a barbecue, bouncy castle, raffle, face painting, bun sale and various stalls. It will raise money for the charity to help improve the lives of patients and families affected by kidney disease.

Kidney patient Rebecca Smith is pictured here with nurse Tim. Rebecca is hosting an event to raise money for Kidney Care UK.

A number of local businesses have donated raffle prizes. The Black Moth tattoo shop will be giving away a free, two-hour free appointment, while Dan’s Dusters will also be offering free cleaning as a prize.

Laura Toop, community fundraising manager at Kidney Care UK, said: “There are over 3.5 million people in the UK right now who have kidney disease and many of the people we support tell us is that they didn’t realise how important their kidneys were until they stopped working properly. Rebecca and Scott Hall Church have put in so much effort and energy to this fundraiser; we really appreciate their support in both raising money and awareness so that we can help more people affected by kidney disease across the UK.”