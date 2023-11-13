Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Construction for Hillside Court in Beeston started in August 2022 and is expected to be completed next month. Run by Exemplar Health Care, which provides nursing care for adults with complex needs, the home is now looking for healthcare staff to join the new team.

More than 100 new jobs have been created, with recruitment underway for healthcare assistants, registered nurses, a physiotherapist, an occupational therapist and a range of support roles. Successful candidates will start working at the beginning of next year, before residents move in, after completing a comprehensive induction and training programme.

Hillside Court will support adults living with complex mental health needs, neuro-disabilities and physical disabilities. Without the new home, individuals needing this type of complex care would otherwise have to live permanently in a hospital environment.

A CGI image of Hillside Court care home in Beeston (Photo by Exemplar Health Care)

The home, located on St Anthony’s Road, will have 41 bedrooms with ensuite wet rooms, split across four communities. Each community has a dining room, lounge, quiet lounge, and a sensory bathroom. In addition, there is an activities hub, sensory room, hair salon, and a large accessible garden.

Laura Clegg, home manager at Exemplar Health Care, said: “We’re really excited to open Hillside Court at the start of next year and with it bring a state-or-the-art healthcare service to Leeds.

"To help us provide the very best care, we’re now recruiting for over 100 new roles that will start work in the coming weeks.

“Any compassionate individual who shares Exemplar Health Care’s core values of fun, being responsive to the needs of our residents, integrity, and teamwork should apply to join our brand-new team.

“This is an ideal opportunity for experienced healthcare professionals, as well as people looking to change career. New hires will receive comprehensive assistance through a tailored induction and training plan prior to the home's formal launch.

“This is a valuable opportunity to make a profound impact on the lives of the people in our local community that need extra support to make the most of every day.”