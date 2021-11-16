Leeds hospital staff played 'Halloween Bingo' in A&E - winning points for spotting spiking victims

Lisa Grant said she "apologised for the offence caused" by the behaviour of staff at Leeds General Infirmary and was "dismayed" this had happened in a hospital in the city.

The Yorkshire Evening Post can reveal that staff played 'Halloween Bingo' on the night of October 29 in the A&E department.

Categories in which staff could score points included 'Spiked', 'Stabby McStabberson' and 'NFA not actual costume' - believed to refer to homeless patients.

Another category on the sheet - which was photographed and provided by a source to the YEP - refers to popular Netflix show 'Squid Game', with staff winning a bonus point if they spot a 'sexy' version of the outfit.

The game was played amid a surge of national news surrounding spiking incidents across the country.

In October, West Yorkshire Police confirmed that it was investigating at least one case of spiking by injection in the city and many more have since been reported across England.

Assaults with knives and other sharp objects also led to nearly 2,000 hospital admissions involving West Yorkshire residents in less than a decade, figures show.

A source spotted the bingo sheet in the department and said he had made a formal complaint to the hospital.

The source - who was visiting the department with a friend who was being attended to - said the hospital needed to be "held to account for this disgusting and unprofessional behaviour".

Speaking to the YEP, the source said: "Unfortunately, I ended up in A&E at the LGI over Halloween weekend.

"I noticed that the staff were playing a game of "patient bingo", where they scored points for seeing patients wearing certain Halloween costumes.

"This would be bad enough by itself, but the "bingo sheet" awarded points for things like seeing "sexy" patients, and made light of homeless people and patients who may have been spiked.

"I have complained to the hospital directly about this, but am waiting to hear back for a response.

"I think the hospital needs to be held to account for this disgusting and unprofessional behaviour."

The source said the picture was taken in the main patient area.

"[The game] was just lying on a desk where anyone could see it", they said.

"I guess it just felt really wrong and I was shocked that the staff would be making a joke out of things as serious as being shot or being spiked, especially since this has been a big problem recently.

"I was also pretty disgusted that they made a joke about homeless people looking like they're in Halloween costumes, as Leeds has a pretty big homeless problem.

"These are the people we turn to when we're in need, and they were openly mocking the people they're supposed to be helping."

Other categories on the sheet were "Fisherprice my first MDMA" and "Sexy Profession".

"Appropriate action" will now be taken against those involved in playing the game, Ms Grant told the YEP in a statement.

She said the game was "clearly unacceptable" and said colleagues have been reminded that "such behaviours and activities have absolutely no place in our Trust."

What did the hospital say?

The full statement, released by the Chief Nurse to the YEP, reads: “I apologise for the offence caused by this behaviour in our emergency department at Leeds General Infirmary.

"We are extremely disappointed and dismayed that this has happened in one of our hospitals.

"This is clearly unacceptable, and we are taking the appropriate action with those involved.

"We are reminding all colleagues that such behaviours and activities have absolutely no place in our Trust.”

Police in Leeds launched a special operation to deal with reports of spiking in the city and said officers will attend all reports of spiking.

Speaking at a safe nightlife summit, Detective Superintendent of Leeds Jaz Khan said officers will attend when an initial call is made of a spiking report and said Leeds CID are currently dealing with all spiking offences.

What were the categories on the sheet?

Squid Game: Bonus Point Sexy Squid Game

Sexy Profession

Spiked

You're a wizard, Harry!

Fisherprice my first MDMA

Real Blood/Fake Blood

NFA Not actual costume

Neon

Sexy Animal

The Exorcist projectile vomming

Harleyquinn

Superhero

Halloween Otley Run

Pumpkin

Angel or Devil

Stabby mcstabberson