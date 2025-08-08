Patients and staff in Leeds evacuated from St James' Hospital wing as 'precautionary measure'
The alarm was raised at the Gledhow Wing at St James’ Hospital earlier today (August 8), with pictures showing crowds gathered outside.
One visitor told the Yorkshire Evening Post that the fourth and fifth floors had been evacuated over a suspected security breach.
Leeds Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust has not confirmed the cause of the evacuation, but stressed that it was precautionary.
A spokesperson said: “Earlier today, staff and patients in some clinics at Gledhow Wing, St James’s Hospital, were evacuated as a precautionary measure. This incident has now been stood down and people have been able to return to all areas.”
St James’ Hospital is the eighth largest hospital by beds in the United Kingdom and the largest in the city. It is managed by the Leeds Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust
