Patients and staff in Leeds evacuated from St James' Hospital wing as 'precautionary measure'

James Connolly
By James Connolly

Reporter

Published 8th Aug 2025, 12:41 BST
Patients and staff were evacuated from a hospital building in Leeds as a “precautionary measure”, an NHS trust has confirmed.
Patients and staff were evacuated from the Gledhow Wing at St James' Hospital on August 8 as a "precautionary measure".placeholder image
Patients and staff were evacuated from the Gledhow Wing at St James' Hospital on August 8 as a "precautionary measure". | Simon Hulme

The alarm was raised at the Gledhow Wing at St James’ Hospital earlier today (August 8), with pictures showing crowds gathered outside.

Pictures showed crowds gathered outside.placeholder image
Pictures showed crowds gathered outside. | Submitted

One visitor told the Yorkshire Evening Post that the fourth and fifth floors had been evacuated over a suspected security breach.

Leeds Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust has not confirmed the cause of the evacuation, but stressed that it was precautionary.

A spokesperson said: “Earlier today, staff and patients in some clinics at Gledhow Wing, St James’s Hospital, were evacuated as a precautionary measure. This incident has now been stood down and people have been able to return to all areas.”

St James’ Hospital is the eighth largest hospital by beds in the United Kingdom and the largest in the city. It is managed by the Leeds Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust

