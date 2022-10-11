Leeds GPs: 10 Doctors' surgeries in Leeds with the lowest numbers of registered patients for every GP
We found that the number of registered patients at some Leeds GP’s surgeries was less than a tenth of the number registered with the busiest surgery in the city.
On average, there are 1,719 patients for every full-time-equivalent GP in England.
But patient-to-GP ratios vary hugely across the country, from just 89 patients per full-time GP at a surgery based in a residential home in Balham, London, to 40,875 at a practice in Stratford, London.
Regionally, the North West has the fewest patients per GP, at 1,557, while London has the most, at 1,956.
The figures, a snapshot from August 31 of this year, were published by NHS Digital and include trainee GP and locums.
The GP’s surgery with the highest ratio of patients to FTE GPs had 9,068 – although this was mainly due to there being only one full-time equivalent GP working part-time.
Here, we look at a list of the surgeries with the lowest numbers of patients to every full time equivalent GP.