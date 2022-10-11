On average, there are 1,719 patients for every full-time-equivalent GP in England.

But patient-to-GP ratios vary hugely across the country, from just 89 patients per full-time GP at a surgery based in a residential home in Balham, London, to 40,875 at a practice in Stratford, London.

Regionally, the North West has the fewest patients per GP, at 1,557, while London has the most, at 1,956.

The figures, a snapshot from August 31 of this year, were published by NHS Digital and include trainee GP and locums.

The GP’s surgery with the highest ratio of patients to FTE GPs had 9,068 – although this was mainly due to there being only one full-time equivalent GP working part-time.

Here, we look at a list of the surgeries with the lowest numbers of patients to every full time equivalent GP.

1. York Street Health Practice York Street Health Practice, 68 York Street: 477 patients per full time equivalent GP.

2. Foundry Lane Surgery Foundry Lane Surgery, 95 Moresdale Lane: 740 patients per full time equivalent GP.

3. Laurel Bank Surgery Laurel Bank Surgery, Kirkstall Lane: 791 patients per full time equivalent GP.

4. Priory View Medical Centre Priory View Medical Centre, Green Lane: 835 patients per full time equivalent GP.