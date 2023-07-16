The highest rated GP surgery in Leeds has a satisfaction rating of 92.6%, according to the latest patient survey.

Produced by Ipsos on behalf of NHS England, the 2023 GP patient survey asked people across the country what they think about their local GP practice. It surveyed 2.7m people between January and April 2023 and had a response rate of 29%.

Across the country, the results showed that 14.2% of respondents were unhappy with the overall experience provided by their local doctor’s surgery – the highest rate in six years and 0.6 percentage points greater than last year when 13.6% said they found their experience either fairly poor or very poor. Almost three quarters (71.3%) had a positive experience of their GP surgery, saying their overall experience was either ‘very good’ or ‘fairly good’ – the lowest rate in six years. In addition, 14.5% said their experience was ‘neither good nor bad’.

In Leeds, the top 11 GP surgeries had a satisfaction rate of at least 88.1%.

Dr Richard van Mellaerts, the British Medical Association’s England GP committee deputy chair, said GP practices were struggling to cope with demand.

He said: “These findings are - despite the huge pressures practices are under – testament to the hard work, professionalism and dedication of GPs and their teams.

“This survey is proof positive that the problems in general practice today lie squarely on the shoulders of a Government that refuses to invest properly in the health service and not on GPs or practice staff who are going above and beyond to ensure patients are getting the care they deserve.”

A spokesperson for the Department of Health and Social Care said: “Appointments are already on the rise, and we recently announced £240 million of support to practices across the UK to embrace the latest technology, tackle the 8am rush and make it easier for patients to see their GP.”

How do the GP surgeries in Leeds compare? Here we reveal which GPs had the highest satisfaction ratings in the area –

1 . Best rated GP surgeries These are the 11 best rated doctors practices in Leeds, according to the latest GP patient survey produced by Ipsos on behalf of NHS England. Photo: lenetsnikolai - stock.adobe.com Photo Sales

2 . Vesper Road In 11th place is Vesper Road Surgery, in Vesper Road, where 88.1% of patients surveyed said their overall experience was good. Photo: Google Photo Sales

3 . Addingham Surgery In 10th place is Addingham Surgery, in Main Street, where 88.4% of patients surveyed said their overall experience was good. Photo: Google Photo Sales

4 . Craven Road Medical Practice In ninth place is Craven Road Medical Practice, in Craven Road, where 88.7% of patients surveyed said their overall experience was good. Photo: Google Photo Sales

Next Page Page 1 of 3