A new podcast will take listeners inside the Leeds Teaching Hospitals, capturing the daily lives of the incredible people who work there.

The four-part series, titled 'Vital Signs', comes after the success of the BBC TV programme 'Saving Lives in Leeds', an access all areas look at the city's frontline medical teams.

Each 30-minute episode of the new podcast will bring together different voices to explore various specialties.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In one episode, the power of play is explored at Leeds Children's Hospital, in which specialist playworker Natalie uses special techniques tailored to help young people manage while undergoing treatment.

Leeds General Infirmary. Photo: James Hardisty.

Another episode on future talent features a midwifery degree apprentice and a pioneering gynaecology surgeon.

Meanwhile, another edition follows the liver transplant team and shows just what goes into the process of delivering a new organ for a patient – something that the trust in Leeds specialises in.

New episodes will be made available every Monday, after the first landed yesterday (August 29). 'Vital Signs' is available on all main podcast platforms.Shahid Farid, Consultant Transplant Surgeon, Leeds Teaching Hospitals, said “I was keen to take part in this new podcast series, to reveal some of the behind-the-scenes activity at work in a large and incredibly busy teaching hospital such as Leeds.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad