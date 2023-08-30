Leeds General Infirmary: Inside the daily lives of staff working at city's beloved hospital with new podcast
The four-part series, titled 'Vital Signs', comes after the success of the BBC TV programme 'Saving Lives in Leeds', an access all areas look at the city's frontline medical teams.
Each 30-minute episode of the new podcast will bring together different voices to explore various specialties.
In one episode, the power of play is explored at Leeds Children's Hospital, in which specialist playworker Natalie uses special techniques tailored to help young people manage while undergoing treatment.
Another episode on future talent features a midwifery degree apprentice and a pioneering gynaecology surgeon.
Meanwhile, another edition follows the liver transplant team and shows just what goes into the process of delivering a new organ for a patient – something that the trust in Leeds specialises in.
New episodes will be made available every Monday, after the first landed yesterday (August 29). 'Vital Signs' is available on all main podcast platforms.Shahid Farid, Consultant Transplant Surgeon, Leeds Teaching Hospitals, said “I was keen to take part in this new podcast series, to reveal some of the behind-the-scenes activity at work in a large and incredibly busy teaching hospital such as Leeds.
"We undertake some exceptional work here in Leeds, not just for patients in the city, but as a specialist centre for patients travelling from further afield. To be able to spotlight some of those services and the complex number of people involved, is a really great opportunity.”