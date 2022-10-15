Melissa Sookia, 42, was left feeling “underwhelmed and frustrated” by the treatment options and advice she was given when experiencing the menopause herself. She is now determined to ensure her experience is not shared by others and will be launching the pharmacy, named LIVVE, later this month.

She said: “With [around] 13 million menopausal women in the UK, it’s time to cut through the deafening silence on this topic and get past the shame society has placed on it.''

“I went through perimenopause when I was 40 and after a few appointments with my GP was left feeling underwhelmed and frustrated by the treatment options and advice I received.

“I became obsessed with enhancing my knowledge about the medical side of it because I knew that my situation wasn’t unique.”

The platform will provide both a consultation service and an online pharmacy in one place, offering treatment for all symptoms of the menopause. Melissa is a qualified prescribing pharmacist and among her clients is Sarah Blackwell, who was been able to access HRT [hormone replacement therapy] treatment as a result of Melissa’s support.

Sarah explained: “After endless visits to my GP about the lack of energy, anxiety, and awful mood swings I was prescribed anti-depressants. I was introduced to Melissa who instantly recognised the signs of perimenopause, she took my bloods and within seven days she told me I had both low testosterone and oestrogen levels.

''As a pharmacist, Melissa was instantly able to prescribe my HRT treatment and within two months, I felt like a new person. The anxiety and brain fog had gone, my skin had lost its dryness, my energy levels went through the roof, and my sex drive had returned - it was like someone had turned a light bulb on.”

Melissa has claimed the online nature of the business model will keep the cost of consultations for patients down.

Melissa said: “The online nature of LIVVE enables us to offer a responsive and cost-effective service. I am beyond excited to be able to utilise my skills and experience to create something that can make a difference, that’s affordable and can help women.”