The Leeds dessert shop that gives free drinks to emergency services
A sweet shop in East Leeds has come out in support of emergency services by offering staff free hot and cold drinks.
Oh Fudge in Crossgates says it will not be charging any uniformed member of police, fire or ambulance services for teas, coffees and fizzy drinks.
A post on its Facebook page revealed the heartwarming gesture, drawing floods of praise from members of the public.
The shop said a cup of tea or a can of pop was a small act of kindness which could "go a long way" for emergency services staff who often work long hours.
Writing on its page, the shop said: "Oh Fudge do not charge anyone in uniform from the emergency services for hot or cold drinks. We know how long their days can be and also know that a small gesture like this can go a long way.
"If you or anyone you know work for the services and are on duty and passing by then please pop in and get yourself a drink on us and thank you for your hard work and commitment to the public."
Oh Fudge, which is based on Cross Gates Road, sells and delivers mainly desserts, drinks and American candy, but also offers hot drinks.