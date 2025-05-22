Leeds cyclists set to cycle 1965 Tour de France route for Sue Ryder

Tim Straughan and Simon Vallance are getting ready for the adventure of a lifetime - cycling the entire 1965 Tour de France route in just 60 days. To celebrate turning 60 this year, the pair are aiming to raise £6,000 for Sue Ryder, a charity that has provided vital support to both men in different ways.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Reflecting on his connection to the cause, Simon shared, “When my dad was diagnosed with lung cancer, it was an incredibly difficult time. The Sue Ryder team were there for us, providing the care and guidance we needed. They supported my dad and our family, making his final weeks as comfortable as possible. Their help was invaluable, and choosing to fundraise for them was an easy decision - it’s a way to give back to an organisation that truly makes a difference.”

For Tim, supporting Sue Ryder feels equally meaningful. “As someone who oversees palliative care policy in England and as a Trustee of Martin House Children’s Hospice, I’ve seen firsthand the incredible impact hospice care has on families. Organisations like Sue Ryder deliver life-changing support, and I’m honoured to be able to help them continue their amazing work through this challenge.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Simon said, “When I decided to retire this year, I wanted to mark the occasion with something truly memorable. I’ve always loved cycling in France - the stunning scenery, the culture, the language. Taking on the 1965 Tour de France route feels like the perfect way to celebrate my milestone year, while also giving back to a cause close to my heart.”

Tim and Simon will raise funds for Sue Ryder

Tim was keen to join Simon with the challenge, adding, “Simon’s idea was brilliant. Cycling is such an incredible way to experience a country - it allows you to slow down, connect with people, and really take in the beauty of the landscape. Plus, cycling all day gives you the perfect excuse to enjoy lots of food and plenty of cake stops!”

The pair are no strangers to physical challenges. Tim has completed endurance events such as the Cape Wrath Ultra, a gruelling 250-mile run, and the North Coast 500, a self-supported cycling trip. Simon, an experienced cyclist and founding member of the Valley Striders Cycling Club, has participated in mountain marathons and multi-day cycling adventures. However, both agree that this will be their most demanding challenge yet.

Simon shared his excitement for the journey, saying, “Cycling through the French countryside, meeting new people, and sharing our story is going to be an incredible experience. Of course, I hope everything goes smoothly with the bikes and our health, but I know that overcoming setbacks is part of the adventure - and it’s what makes the best stories in the end.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tim admitted some apprehensions but remains optimistic. “The biggest worry is the potential for illness or injury, but I’m confident that our preparation and determination will see us through. This is more than a challenge - it’s a celebration of life, friendship, and the impact Sue Ryder has had on us and so many others.”

Tim and Simon prepare for their challenge

Preparations for the ride have been extensive. Simon has carefully planned the route to replicate the original 1965 Tour as closely as possible, breaking each stage into manageable sections. Both Tim and Simon have been training hard, balancing cycling, running, and strength-building to ensure they are ready for the physical demands of the journey. “We’ve also been testing our equipment and planning some practice rides to fine-tune everything before we head out,” Simon said.

The challenge is set to begin on 2 June, with Tim and Simon eager to share their journey with supporters and raise awareness for Sue Ryder. Donations can be made through Tim’s JustGiving page: Tim Straughan is fundraising for Sue Ryder.