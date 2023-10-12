Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Leeds City Council to fund winter covid jabs for all healthcare workers in city

All healthcare workers in Leeds will be offered a covid jab this winter, despite some NHS staff elsewhere not being entitled to a vaccine.
David Spereall, Local Democracy Reporter
By David Spereall, Local Democracy Reporter
Published 12th Oct 2023, 16:30 BST
Unlike last winter, the government’s latest covid booster programme, which began last month, excludes non-frontline healthcare staff.

The move was criticised by senior Leeds councillor Fiona Venner on Tuesday, who raised concerns about the impact on the health service. She confirmed that the local authorities had decided to fund vaccines for all healthcare staff in the city.

Speaking at a scrutiny meeting at Civic Hall, Coun Venner, executive member for health partnerships in Leeds, said: “The guidance around vaccinations has changed. We don’t know why, because the medical guidance hasn’t changed.

It has been confirmed that the local authority is to fund winter covid jabs for all healthcare workers in Leeds, despite some NHS staff elsewhere not being entitled to a vaccine. Photo: James Hardisty.It has been confirmed that the local authority is to fund winter covid jabs for all healthcare workers in Leeds, despite some NHS staff elsewhere not being entitled to a vaccine. Photo: James Hardisty.
It has been confirmed that the local authority is to fund winter covid jabs for all healthcare workers in Leeds, despite some NHS staff elsewhere not being entitled to a vaccine. Photo: James Hardisty.

“With previous vaccination programmes we’ve vaccinated all healthcare staff, including people like admin staff and managers, and that’s felt really important. It’s our view that all health and care staff should be vaccinated.”

In May, the independent body which advises the government on vaccines said health and social care workers “are no longer at much greater risk of severe covid-19, compared to the rest of the population”.

Despite this, it said that it was “appropriate” for frontline workers to still be offered the jab. However, it did not elaborate on its reasons for suggesting non-frontline staff be excluded.

When contacted for a response to Coun Venner’s comments, the Department of Health directed the LDRS to that advice.

Care home residents, the over 65s and younger people who are clinically vulnerable are among those who are entitled to a booster again this winter.

