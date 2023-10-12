Leeds City Council to fund winter covid jabs for all healthcare workers in city

All healthcare workers in Leeds will be offered a covid jab this winter, despite some NHS staff elsewhere not being entitled to a vaccine.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Unlike last winter, the government’s latest covid booster programme, which began last month, excludes non-frontline healthcare staff.

The move was criticised by senior Leeds councillor Fiona Venner on Tuesday, who raised concerns about the impact on the health service. She confirmed that the local authorities had decided to fund vaccines for all healthcare staff in the city.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Speaking at a scrutiny meeting at Civic Hall, Coun Venner, executive member for health partnerships in Leeds, said: “The guidance around vaccinations has changed. We don’t know why, because the medical guidance hasn’t changed.

It has been confirmed that the local authority is to fund winter covid jabs for all healthcare workers in Leeds, despite some NHS staff elsewhere not being entitled to a vaccine. Photo: James Hardisty.

“With previous vaccination programmes we’ve vaccinated all healthcare staff, including people like admin staff and managers, and that’s felt really important. It’s our view that all health and care staff should be vaccinated.”

In May, the independent body which advises the government on vaccines said health and social care workers “are no longer at much greater risk of severe covid-19, compared to the rest of the population”.

Despite this, it said that it was “appropriate” for frontline workers to still be offered the jab. However, it did not elaborate on its reasons for suggesting non-frontline staff be excluded.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When contacted for a response to Coun Venner’s comments, the Department of Health directed the LDRS to that advice.