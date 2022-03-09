Leeds Children's Hospital uses innovative Virtual Reality Distraction Therapy to help during surgery

On March 5 - dubbed NHS Super Saturday - Mohammed, 16, was able to have surgery to remove two ingrown toenails while wearing the headset.

On Super Saturday patients like Mohammed, undergoing minor surgical procedures, were able to use VRDT.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tracey familiarising Mohammed with the VE equipment and software

The technology was delivered by Play Specialists using a cutting edge VR headset.

VRDT is intended to reduce anxiety and provide distraction - removing the need for a more disruptive general anaesthetic, making the procedure safer and more relaxing for the patient whilst also reducing the length of the hospital stay.

Research into the application of VRDT at Leeds Children’s Hospital is in partnership with Starlight Children's Foundation.

Mohammed had his operation under local anaesthetic with the addition of virtual reality distraction therapy to help Mohammed feel relaxed throughout.

Mohammed and Tracey using the VR equipment to play games while the operation takes place behind a screen

Pictures show Mr Alizai operating behind a screen while Mohammed sat up and played games on the VR headset.

Leeds Children's Hospital said: "We're delighted to say that Mohammed was up and about and on his way home that same afternoon."

Surgeon Mr Alizai performed the operation on Mohammed's toes.

He explained: "By offering procedures under local anaesthetic with the help of Virtual Reality Distraction Therapy, instead of general anaesthesia, we can reduce the patient and parents’ anxiety about a general anaesthetic.

"It also reduces pressure on the availability of theatre staff and resources needed for a general anaesthetic.

"This in turn frees up staff such as anaesthetists for other tasks, increasing our efficiency. Also, the length of hospital stays for patient’s like Mohammed can be minimised.

"Because of Super Saturday, we have been able to expedite the treatment of patients like Mohammed who has a painful condition that is holding him back from physical activity."