Leeds charity launches appeal for handmade post to tackle loneliness in Wetherby elderly community

Wetherby in Support of the Elderly’s (WiSE) ‘Send A Smile’ scheme aims to cut feelings of isolation and loneliness by asking people to spare 10 minutes to send an older person some handmade post.

Kind-hearted crafters are being asked to whip out their pens and seal some envelopes as part of the campaign.

The charity has launched the initiative as part of its wider efforts to support older people in Wetherby and its surrounding villages- with loneliness known to contribute to many other health related issues.

WiSE’s Melody Mills, who is the scheme coordinator, said: “Thousands upon thousands of older people count television as their only friend, with chronic loneliness one of the country’s fastest growing health challenges.

“We’re proud of our record in tackling the issue through our existing events, activities and befriending schemes, but we truly believe this initiative is something that absolutely anyone- young or old- can really get behind and support, as it only takes a few minutes to get involved.

“The joy of receiving a good old fashioned piece of post never goes away and you wouldn’t believe the impact that opening a handmade drawing or card can have on an older person’s day.”

Since the scheme launched in February, more than 240 cards have been delivered in the town.

However, supplies have now dwindled and the organisers are hoping to inspire Leeds residents to get behind the scheme.

Wetherby residents have praised the scheme during its infancy.

One said: "Last Saturday was my birthday and a very elaborate card which must’ve taken ages to have been made with an accompanying message was delivered to me.

"As someone who is old and sometimes lonely this card was appreciated. Please convey my thanks to the person who put it all together and to Beatrice from Collingham guides who wrote in it."

To get involved, make a card, draw a picture or write a letter and send it to the charity at: Send a Smile Scheme, Wetherby in Support of the Elderly, The One Stop Centre, Westgate, Wetherby, LS22 6NL.

The charity will then forward the post an isolated older person.

Alternatively, if you are an older person and would like to sign up to receive the post, email [email protected] or phone 01937 588994. Relatives or friends can also sign up of behalf of a person over 60.

WiSE is a registered charity organisation part funded by Leeds Council.