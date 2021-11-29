Leeds CCG wants every parent in Leeds to download this new app to give babies "best start in life"

Baby Buddy 2.0 is the world’s first free and advert-free app to provide bespoke personalised daily content for all UK parents and caregivers through pregnancy and up to their child’s first birthday.

UK charity Best Beginnings has recently launched a new version of the app - adding features including dedicated content for fathers.

To create the app, Best Beginnings has worked with over 10,000 mothers, fathers, co-parents, caregivers of all backgrounds, royal colleges, professionals, other UK charities and academics.

NHS Leeds Clinical Commissioning Group has urged all new parents to download a revolutionary app designed to give babies "the best start in life". cc Baby Buddy

Baby Buddy 2.0 has been designed to support parents of all backgrounds with free access to reliable and empowering personalised daily information, closing the “information gap” to enable parents to get the support they need to look after themselves and to give their children the best start in life.

Now, the Leeds CCG has thrown their support behind the app for parents in the city.

Liz Wiggley, Senior Pathway Integration Manager at NHS Leeds Clinical Commissioning Group said: “The Baby Buddy app is a great asset for parents-to-be and new parents.

"It has evidence-based information which has been developed together with families in Leeds and professionals to help people give their babies the best start in life, and now has new content specifically to support new Dads and partners.

"We want every parent-to-be and new parent in Leeds to download this free app which provides vital practical and emotional support at a critical time in people’s lives.”

Dr. Ranj Singh has been involved in the development of Baby Buddy 2.0 from the beginning.

Dr. Ranj said: “As a paediatrician, I think Baby Buddy 2.0 is a gamechanger.

"It’s easy to use, it’s easy to understand and it’s free.

"Crucially, I know that the parents and caregivers that use the app are getting evidence-based information that they can trust.

"And finally, here is an excellent resource that’s not just for mums; it’s also for fathers, co parents and caregivers too.”

Additional new features on the app include personalised daily information, personal care and support plans and a Digital Child Health Record.

App users can also design their own Baby Buddy avatar to support them on their journey, choosing everything from eye colour, hair type and facial hair. This “digital virtual best friend” then guides them through every step of their pregnancy until their child’s first birthday.

Alison Baum OBE, CEO and Founder of Best Beginnings, said: “Baby Buddy 2.0 is the result of many years of dedicated research and co-creation with parents, caregivers, frontline workers and royal colleges.

"It is an exciting step forward to ensure that parents of all backgrounds have 24/7 access to reliable and relevant information and to other services and support so that they have the knowledge and confidence to look after themselves and give their children the best start in life.

“At Best Beginnings we are passionate about improving outcomes for all children and we have an unwavering focus on reducing inequalities. Heartfelt thanks to our diverse Parent Panel who have played a crucial role in creating Baby Buddy 2.0.”

You can download the Baby Buddy 2.0 app for free via the App Store and Google Play Store.