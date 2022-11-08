Those working at the MSI Reproductive Choices Treatment Centre on Barrack Road say that staff members and people that arrive to use the services are “harassed” by anti-abortion protestors. They say that they shout “murderer” at them, take pictures and hand out misinformation.

However, legislation to provide buffer zones banning anti-abortion protestors from standing outside clinics has been backed by MPs and is awaiting the backing of the House of Lords. Under the proposed law, harassing, obstructing or interfering with anyone attending an abortion clinic would be a criminal offence.

West Yorkshire Mayor Tracy Brabin visited MSI on Monday to discuss problems it had faced by protestors, who have become “emboldened” since the repeal of Roe v Wade in the USA earlier this year, which allowed individual states to decide whether or not to legalise abortion.

Ms Brabin said: “It is appalling that women are being intimidated on their way into an abortion clinic in West Yorkshire in 2022, and I pay tribute to the staff who support them.

“Everybody should have the right to protest, but when this becomes bullying and intimidation it must be called out.

“Women and men should be able to access the medical advice and services they need without fear or judgement from a tiny minority with extreme views.”

Louise McCudden, MSI Reproductive Choices Advocacy and Public Affairs Advisor said: “Anti-choice activity outside our clinics is getting worse. No one should have to face harassment when accessing a healthcare service.

“It was such fantastic news to see that MPs backed the plans for buffer zones around clinics. That will make such a difference for anyone coming to access an abortion not having to face harassment and abuse. It will also make a huge difference to our team members, who say that sometimes they feel they are running a gauntlet just to get to work.

“We really appreciated the Mayor taking the time to visit our clinic and speak with our team members about abortion care and the issues we’ve faced. It was great to hear that we have her support”

Christian parishioners recently staged a 40-day demonstration outside of the clinic as part of the ‘40 Days For Life’ campaign.

Tom Harris, who set up the local branch of the Sister Supporter campaign group in Leeds with his partner in 2021 after noticing the protests, said he and others held counter-demonstrations across the road from the clinic to offer support.

He said: “We’ve got loads of pro-choice signs and we’re there to provide a friendly face for service users and remind them that the majority of people are on their side.

"We also deter the anti-choice protesters from their worst behaviours. They’re aware they’re being watched and back off a little bit.

"We want to get to the point where we don’t have to be here.”

He said that service users have expressed their appreciation for their presence.

