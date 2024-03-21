Leading Harrogate care home recognised as one of the best-rated in the region

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Vida Court, the third and latest outstanding-rated care home from the dementia care provider, has been acknowledged as one of the top 20 care homes in CareHome.co.uk’s Care Home Awards 2024 for its commitment and dedication to providing high quality, compassionate care. The award is based on reviews of the care home written by residents and their friends and relatives.

There are currently 1,406 care homes within Yorkshire and the Humber, 20 of which have been recognised by the care organisation for their efforts in caring for residents, serving as a testament to the hard work and dedication of staff.

There are nearly 17,000 care homes in the UK supporting around half a million people, with around 70 per cent of people in care homes living with dementia or severe memory problems. Vida Healthcare offers early-onset dementia care, residential dementia care, nursing dementia care, complex dementia care, young onset dementia care, Huntington’s disease care, as well as respite services.

Credit: Caddick Construction, Vida Court

James Rycroft, Managing Director at Vida Healthcare, commented: “Being recognised as one of the top rated care homes in the Yorkshire and Humber region, amongst some very strong peers, is a great honour and a testament to the outstanding support and care provided by our specialist teams.

“After establishing our first two care homes, Vida Grange and Vida Hall, we developed an expert level of understanding when it comes to providing leading dementia care, which has been invaluable when opening our third care home, Vida Court. We couldn’t have done this without the experience and success of our two other homes - they set the benchmark for us as a business.

“As one of Harrogate’s foremost employers and the UK’s leading provider of dementia care, we are committed to supporting our staff and residents to ensure the care we provide is exceptional.”

Amanda Hopkins, Reviews Manager of carehome.co.uk, added: “We now have over 300,000 reviews of care homes on CareHome.co.uk, which means we can give a really good insight into the kind of care and facilities offered by thousands of care homes all over the UK.

“We would like to congratulate Vida Court on being a top 20 care home - its reviews show the care home provides an excellent standard of care. It is such an achievement to be named as a top rated care home by the residents who actually receive the care, as well as their family and friends.

“Our reviews show the standard of a care home’s facilities and the quality of their care and support, staff, activities and nutrition as well as if the care home is good value for money.”

Vida Court is a 68,000 square foot care home, located in Harrogate. It offers its residents state-of-the-art facilities and accommodation in a “home from home” environment. The home provides personal and nursing care to up to 100 people across eight houses. Multiple initiatives and unique environments are on offer to residents, including a sensory courtyard that features herbs and dementia-friendly flowers, and wellbeing activities, such as stretching classes, that enable staff, residents and family members to interact.