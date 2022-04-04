In an alert, the agency said the recall is due to a "potential link to a salmonella outbreak", adding: "A number of these cases have been young children."

Here is what we know so far.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Symptoms of salmonella include diarrhoea, stomach cramps, nausea, vomiting and fever.

What products are affected?

The products affected are the 20g eggs or the three-pack of eggs, all with a best-before date between July 11 2022 and October 7 2022.

As a precautionary measure, Ferrero has recalled the products and people are being advised not to eat them.

Anyone who has bought products with those use-by dates can contact the Ferrero consumer careline on [email protected] or 0330 053 8943 to obtain a full refund.

The FSA said the eggs have all been manufactured at the same factory. Other Ferrero products are not thought to be affected.

What is salmonella?

Salmonella infection is a common bacterial disease that affects the intestinal tract.

Symptoms of salmonella include diarrhoea, stomach cramps, nausea, vomiting and fever.

While most cases resolve in a few days, symptoms can be severe and lead to hospital admission, especially in the very young and those with weakened immune systems.

What should I do if I have symptoms?

Dr Lesley Larkin, a surveillance lead at the UKHSA, said: "Anybody with concerns that they have symptoms of salmonellosis should contact their GP or call NHS 111.

"Salmonella can be spread from person to person, so anyone affected should adhere to good hygiene practice such as washing hands thoroughly after using the bathroom and avoiding handling food for others where possible, if you have symptoms."