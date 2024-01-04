Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Junior doctors' strike: Leeds hospitals 'under significant pressure' as historic NHS walkout gets underway

Hospitals in Leeds are “under significant pressure” as junior doctors in England stage the longest strike in NHS history.
Alex Grant
By Alex Grant
Published 4th Jan 2024, 04:45 GMT
Services across England are facing “significant demand” on the first of a six-day walkout by junior doctors. One national hospital has declared a critical incident while others reported significant waits in A&E departments – with one saying patients may need to wait “up to 11 hours”.

Health service leaders warned that the impact of strikes could be felt for “weeks and months” while Leeds Teaching Hospitals warned that its hospitals are “under significant pressure.”

Professor Sir Stephen Powis, national medical director for the NHS in England, said: As the longest strike in the history of the NHS begins during one of the busiest and most challenging weeks of the year – the health service is experiencing the winter pressures of flu and Covid combined with the huge disruption of industrial action.

Services across England are facing “significant demand” on the first of a six-day walkout by junior doctors. Pictures: NW/PAServices across England are facing “significant demand” on the first of a six-day walkout by junior doctors. Pictures: NW/PA
Services across England are facing “significant demand” on the first of a six-day walkout by junior doctors. Pictures: NW/PA

“We know hospitals are already experiencing significant demand. with other NHS services also under immense pressure, and although staff are doing the very best for patients with extensive preparations in place, there is no denying the NHS has started the year in a very difficult position.”

According to the BMA (British Medical Association), junior doctors’ pay has been cut by more than a quarter since 2008 and late last year the Government and junior doctors entered talks, but after five weeks of negotiations the deal broke down and further strikes were called.

Professor Powis added: “Our message for patients remains the same – continue to come forward for care using 999 and A&E in life-threatening emergencies and 111 online for everything else.”

