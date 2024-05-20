Jon Richardson and Lucy Beaumont raise over £100,000 to support children’s mental health

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The second Jon and Lucy + Friends Comedy Night has raised more than £100,000 for The Children’s Hospital Charity in support of Sheffield Children’s NHS Foundation Trust.

On Wednesday, May 15, the sold-out event returned to Sheffield City Hall, as thousands of people packed out the seats to help raise vital funds to support children’s mental health.

Performing at no cost, this year’s lineup included The Children’s Hospital Charity patrons, Jon Richardson and Lucy Beaumont, as well as fellow comedians Maisie Adam, Fatiha El-Ghorri, Russell Kane, and Alan Carr.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jon said: “It was amazing to return this year and raise even more money for Sheffield Children’s. The atmosphere was just electric. There was so much love in the room for The Children’s Hospital Charity because people know how much the work they do means to children and their families.”

Jon and Lucy + Friends Comdy Night raised more than £100,000 for The Children's Hospital Charity

The event was sponsored by Redtooth, Guardian Electrical Compliance, and Sheffield City Trust.

John Armstrong, CEO of The Children’s Hospital Charity said: “It means so much to the Charity team to see so many supporters of Sheffield Children’s all in one room. Knowing we also had staff, patients and families contributed to an unforgettable evening.

“We are so grateful to our sponsors, volunteers, Jon, Lucy, and their fellow comedians for making the night possible. The vital funds raised for Sheffield Children’s will help to change children’s lives.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The money raised from this event will support children’s mental health and wellbeing at Sheffield Children’s and beyond, through the patron-led campaign Bright Young Dreams. Jon and Lucy have joined forces with fellow Charity patrons, Dan Walker and Dame Jessica Ennis-Hill, to help tackle the global children’s mental health crisis, raising money in support of The Children’s Hospital Charity.

Charity patron Lucy Beaumont returned to the stage in support of The Children's Hospital Charity

One of only three standalone children’s NHS Trusts in the UK, Sheffield Children’s is home to a range of world-leading clinicians in care and research, with demand for its services continuing to grow each year.