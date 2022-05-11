IVF experts coming to Trinity Leeds to help women struggling to get pregnant

Hull and East Riding Fertility Clinic - who have just opened a satellite clinic in York last month - will be on hand at the centre to answer questions and make appointments.

The clinic has already helped hundreds of women in the Yorkshire area to achieve their dream of starting a family, and is set to help even more with the expansion of its services into York.

Dr Mark Sedler, Medical Director at the Hull and East Riding Fertility Clinic, said: ‘We are very excited to be able to offer this opportunity to the women in Leeds to be able to come to the clinic in York."

Women from Leeds and the surrounding areas will now be able to access the York clinic either through NHS referrals or by private appointments and there are currently no waiting list times for initial consultations and appropriate investigations.

The clinic will be offering initial appointments, progressing with treatments such as insemination procedures, IVF, the use of donor eggs and donor sperm, as well as the more advanced technologies such as the specialised chromosome testing of embryos before the final stages of IVF treatment.

The clinic staff will be at an information stand at the Trinity Centre on Friday May 14 and Saturday May 15 to help answer questions and to make appointments if required.