It’s Not Just Midlife – It’s Millenopause: The 40 Telltale Signs You’re Officially in Your 40S

From talking about how fast the year is going, enjoying the idea of a ‘quiet’ night in, and noticing that a favourite album is over 25 years old – new research from Vitabiotics Wellwoman Perimenopause reveals the moments women realise they’ve hit a new life chapter, and why it might signal the start of something bigger: the perimenopause.

The perimenopause is the time before menopause when your body begins to change, leading up to the menopause – often happening from your 40s onwards.

If you’ve ever found yourself being unable to drink coffee after 4pm, having to explain just how big the Spice Girls and who they were, to those younger than you, realising a favourite album is now 25 years old – welcome to your 40s.

75 % of women polled have taken their health more seriously since hitting 40

The nationwide survey of 1,500 women was commissioned to mark the launch of innovative new Wellwoman Perimenopause, a one-a-day tablet providing 25 nutrients including vitamin B6 to help reduce tiredness and fatigue – and reveals the lightbulb moments British women realised they were firmly in their fourth decade. The top 10 moments, include:

Caught yourself talking about how fast the year is going (41%) Began enjoying the idea of “a quiet night in” (39%) Started going to bed before 10.30pm (32%) Realised you sound like your mum (32%) Relieved when social events were cancelled (31%) Having to look up slang used by younger family members, friends and colleagues (29%) Not being able to read the ‘small print’ because it’s too small (29%) Realised you’d rather have a nice bath than a night out (29%) Realised your favourite album was 25 years old or more (27%) Noticed once fashionable items of clothing had become fashionable again (27%)

Yet, these #relatable moments are reminders that millions of women could be in the early stages of perimenopause– a natural but often overlooked phase of life that can begin in your 40s.

With over 4 million women in the UK currently in their 40s, the findings shed light on how important this natural chapter is, yet compared to menopause and other natural changes, get little in the way of discussion.

Indeed, over half of those surveyed, thought the perimenopause happened to ‘older’ women, with the vast majority (81%) not considering themselves part of this group.

Registered nutritionist, perimenopause expert Emma Bardwell, and author of The Perimenopause Solution said:

“Life is constantly teaching us new things. As you get older, these revelations can turn out to be real wake-up calls. When I entered the perimenopause at the age of 42, it was an incredibly challenging time. I couldn’t find the support I needed, and didn’t know where to turn. Women don’t always want to hear this but, if you’re in your forties, you’re likely to be perimenopausal as- hormone levels are changing at that time. Fortunately, we now have so much more information and are better educated than ever about this time of life. And, the good news is, it’s never too early to start putting yourself - and your health first."

New Wellwoman Perimenopause, is a one-a-day supplement from Vitabiotics specially designed for this stage of life. With 25 nutrients, including vitamin B6 to help regulate hormonal activity, plus magnesium, vitamin D, and zinc to support energy and bone health.

It also emerged that three-quarters of those polled have taken their health more seriously than they had before since hitting 40. For many, perimenopause plays a key role in this shift – 50 % have been or are currently going through this stage of life

Women also opened up about their experience of the perimenopause, with over a fifth describing it as emotionally draining, and 1 in 10 describing it as stressful.

Additionally, of those who’ve been through the perimenopause, a whopping 80% said they wish they’d learned about it sooner; and nearly 6 in 10 said they didn't learn about it until they were experiencing it.

Some of the advice to their younger selves? Learn more about the perimenopause, now.

Whether it’s your Spotify playlist ageing faster than you are, your preference for a night in, or the dance moves you keep busting out from a decade ago - the signs are everywhere - and so is the support.