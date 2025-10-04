“It saved my life”: Leeds cancer survivor supports new stem cell donation centre

Ross received a stem cell transplant facilitated by Anthony Nolan in 2017 | Ross Baker

When Ross Baker moved to Leeds in early 2016, he imagined some parts of his life would change - that he’d have a new work commute, that the weather would be colder, and that he’d be further away from friends and family.

What he didn’t imagine was that in a few months time he’d be diagnosed with Acute Lymphoblastic Leukaemia at the age of 30.

A stem cell transplant from a stranger saved his life, facilitated by UK charity Anthony Nolan. Now, as Anthony Nolan has opened a new stem cell centre in Nottingham, Ross encourages those who are able to join the register.

It was after a few months of night sweats, joint pain, and headaches that Ross’ girlfriend at the time, now his wife, urged him to see a doctor.

After tests, he was diagnosed with Acute Lymphoblastic Leukaemia, a rare type of cancer that affects the blood and bone marrow.

Ross said: “It was a massive shock. I didn’t know what the prognosis was or anything.

“I had all my family up the next day and all my friends came across.

“I had a really good support system - it made me realise how lucky I was really.”

After several months of treatment, doctors advised Ross that a stem cell transplant was his best chance of survival | Ross Baker

Immediately, Ross began treatment which reduced the cancerous cells in his blood from 75% to 0.4%.

But to remove the cancer for good, doctors advised Ross to undergo a stem cell transplant.

Ross said: “The only way to really eradicate it would be doing a stem cell transplant which is when Anthony Nolan came in.

“It was the next step to make sure that I’m all clear.”

A stem cell transplant is a procedure which replaces damaged blood stem cells with healthy stem cells from a suitable donor.

Through Anthony Nolan, Ross was matched with a donor and underwent stem cell infusion.

He said: “They just fed it through and it went through my body and naturally migrated to my bones and it took a few weeks to get in the right places.

“Because of the chemotherapy and the radiation therapy I couldn’t eat and I couldn’t speak really so it wasn’t fun on that side but the actual stem cell transplant was very straightforward.”

The stem cell transplant proved successful and Ross has now been cancer free for the past eight years.

Ross said: "It's amazing how it works.”

“I’m eight years clear now, I’ve got no signs, I don’t take any medicines or drugs or anything now.”

After two years, Ross was able to find out the identity of his stem cell donor, a man named Pascal from Germany.

The pair met face to face for the first time in Dusseldorf, Germany in 2018 with Ross baring gifts including a football shirt.

Ross first met his stem cell donor Pascal in 2019 | Ross Baker

Ross said: “I just gave him a big hug and thanked him for saving my life.

“It was strangely not awkward at all - we just had so much in common.

Ross described the similarities between himself and Pascal as “strange”. Not only are both men keen football fans with careers in the same industry, they also have two daughters who are the exact same age.

Ross said: “I call him my brother, obviously he’s part of my family.”

Ross and Pascal have discovered a strange amount of similarities including that both have daughters the exact same age | Ross Baker

Since his successful stem cell transplant, Ross has become an ambassador for Anthony Nolan. His family have signed up as donors and next year Ross will take on the London Marathon to raise money for the charity.

He said: “Anthony Nolan along with Pascal saved my life and changed my life.

“I’m married with two kids and live a normal life, without (them) that wouldn’t be the case.”

After beating cancer, Ross married his partner Jen | Ross Baker

This week, Anthony Nolan has opened a new stem cell collection at Queen’s Medical Centre in Nottingham.

The centre aims to create 1,300 new donation slots a year so more people can donate stem cells.

Ross believes this will make stem cell transplants more accessible to those who need them.

He said: “I had to start my chemo and radiation therapy hoping that the stem cell would shift across and there was always that kind of worry of is it going to arrive?

“If you’ve got a dedicated place in Nottingham you know (the stem cells) will probably be there the same day with the couriers. It gives you that peace of mind going through such a big procedure.”

Anthony Nolan welcomes individuals aged 16-30 to join their stem cell register.

To find out more and join the Anthony Nolan register, visit their website: https://www.anthonynolan.org/help-save-a-life/join-stem-cell-register

To support Ross’ London Marathon fundraiser, visit his donation page. https://2026tcslondonmarathon.enthuse.com/pf/ross-baker