A talented singer from Leeds has released a second song about her experience with terminal breast cancer – and she hopes it will remind people of what’s important in life.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Jos McLaren, 45, was told by doctors in 2020 that she’d likely only live for two more years.

But almost four years later, the Morley songstress has defied the odds and is continuing to do what she loves most – writing music.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Talented songstress Jos McLaren, from Morley, has recorded a second song about her experience with terminal breast cancer. Photo: Bruce Rollinson.

Now, she’s back with her second single ‘The One Thing I Would Do’. It asks the provocative question: What would you do if you only had one year to live?

Jos explained: “Quite often, I’d hear people talking about what they’d do if they got cancer. They would think of things like quitting work, travelling the world, spending lots of money.

“But when it comes to it, you don’t respond in the way you think you would.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s family and friends that are the most important. If you make memories with the people you love, they’ll have something to treasure when you’re not here.”

Jos, who has a passion for music, was diagnosed with breast cancer back in 2020. Photo: Bruce Rollinson.

She added: “I think the little things are really valuable, like playing silly games with my nephews. Seeing the joy that brings to them is far more important than seeing the wonders of the world – what would that achieve?”

Five months after the cancer was discovered, it had spread to her spine and pelvis.

“It was shocking,” she said, “because I had been quite healthy. I wasn’t even ill during chemotherapy.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nonetheless, her outlook on life is overwhelmingly positive – and she says she still feels healthy.

“I’m actually really well. I swear they gave me energy instead of chemo, because now I do more than I’ve ever done,” she joked.

Jos was blown away by the public reaction to her first song. She explained: “I felt like I’d achieved what I wanted to. People were sharing it and it was giving them hope. Initially, I’d written it for myself and had never planned on giving it away – but it felt bigger than that.”

She started writing the second ballad, which is available to listen to on SoundCloud, soon after finishing the first. Again, she had not intended on releasing it, but a year-long course in which she was mentored by professionals encouraged her to complete it.