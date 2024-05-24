Inspirational clinicians are recognised for outstanding patient care at Spire Elland Hospital

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Elaine Rowland and Ellie Houlihan are among the first ever recipients of the IRIS recognition award at Spire Healthcare

Local clinicians from Spire Elland Hospital, Elaine Rowland and Ellie Houlihan are two of the first ever winners of the prestigious IRIS awards at Spire Healthcare.

The IRIS (Inclusive Recognition of Inspirational Staff) awards recognise extraordinary clinical colleagues who go above and beyond. Any patient or staff member can nominate someone for an award.

Ellie Houlihan, Health Care Assistant was nominated for being a ‘pioneer of excellence’, acting as an integral part of a recently introduced imaging service. Having recently completed the AHP apprenticeship and gaining a distinction in the process, Ellie’s confidence and knowledge have flourished.

Elaine Rowland receives IRIS award

Ellie said: “I feel incredibly lucky and overwhelmed to be one of the first recipients of the IRIS award. I always put our patients first, as we naturally do, and strive to provide a comfortable and dignified environment, and for that to be seen and recognised by my colleagues is wonderful. Thank you to the staff at Elland that raised me up, I will appreciate and remember this forever.”

Elaine Rowland, Governance, Quality and Risk Manager was nominated for being an ambassador for safe, high quality patient care. With her belief in continually improving and learning, she ensures patients are at the forefront of everything she does.

Elaine said: “I have worked in healthcare for nearly forty years and have never been so proud as I am feeling now. I am really lucky that I work with such a supportive team at Spire Elland Hospital. The team are so receptive to new ways of working, sharing knowledge and embracing changes.”

Over 40 people from across the country were nominated for an award, and a cross-departmental panel selected the three winners. The scheme will run four times a year, with the next group of winners being chosen in the summer.

Ellie Houlihan receives IRIS award