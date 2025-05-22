The first design images for a new ‘Innovation Village’ in Leeds have been shared as plans to attract investment for the development and a long-awaited new hospital are outlined.

Leeds Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust, in partnership with Leeds City Council and West Yorkshire Combined Authority, yesterday (Wednesday) announced a market engagement exercise, which will look to attract potential investors, developers and occupiers, for the 12.5 hectare development site of the Innovation Village and new hospital.

This will be completed by the end of the year and the findings will support a masterplan to consider short and medium-term development opportunities for the Innovation Village, which has been pitched as a “go-to destination for research, health tech and digital innovation”.

More details of the Innovation Village have been shared by Leeds Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust | Leeds Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust

Leeds City Council, as the planning authority, will develop guidance for the Innovation Village site to support its future development.

The NHS Trust is also pursuing alternative delivery models outside of NHS capital budgets to bring forward new, fit-for-purpose clinical buildings and further develop the Innovation Village.

The Innovation Village is planned for a five-hectare site owned by the Trust and forms the centrepiece of the wider Leeds Innovation Arc – a 150-hectare area with anchor institutions including the NHS Trust, the University of Leeds, Leeds Beckett University and private sector employers.

The Innovation Village is expected to create 4,000 jobs and £13 billion in economic benefits and development potential of 1.5 million square feet.

Work is already underway on the first phase with the transformation of the historic Old Medical School into a cutting-edge healthtech innovation hub.

Leeds Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust is advancing plans for a state-of-the-art hospital at Leeds General Infirmary. The project, including a new Leeds Children’s Hospital and one of the UK’s largest maternity centres, will serve 1.6 million patients annually. Public engagement events in 2025 will support securing full planning consent. The new facility is set to bring significant economic benefits through the neighbouring Innovation Village. | Leeds Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust

Professor Phil Wood, chief executive of Leeds Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust, said: “Leeds is transforming ageing healthcare infrastructure into opportunity through our exceptionally strong partnerships across the region. With the invaluable support of Leeds City Council and the West Yorkshire Combined Authority, we’re excited to be driving forward the Innovation Village at this pivotal time.

“Leeds Teaching Hospitals is committed to delivering world-class healthcare and our approach to harnessing innovation means we can bring clinicians, academics and private sector partners together to introduce the latest medical advancements to patients and address health inequalities.

“By pursuing alternative delivery models, we’re seeking to bring forward urgent healthcare improvements while creating significant social and economic benefits, which aligns perfectly with the government’s vision for our NHS and the UK’s future health and prosperity.”

West Yorkshire Mayor, Tracy Brabin said: “The Leeds Innovation Arc is central to West Yorkshire’s Local Growth Plan and our ambitions to create a more prosperous region that works for all. Our Investment Zone will help to advance our innovative healthtech sector, which continues to produce world-leading medical and technological advancements.

“We are determined to unlock the immense potential within our life sciences sector and deliver projects that improve lives and drive economic prosperity across West Yorkshire.”

Ed Whiting, chief executive of Leeds City Council said: “Our ambition remains clear: to make Leeds a globally recognised centre for innovation, one that not only drives economic prosperity but also delivers measurable and meaningful impact towards a healthier, greener, and more inclusive future for all.

“Leeds is already a major force in powering Yorkshire’s health tech revolution, and this commitment from key partners in the city, along with ourselves to exploring innovative funding alongside the market engagement exercise for the Innovation Village, signals a further dynamic approach to strengthening our healthcare infrastructure and driving economic growth.”