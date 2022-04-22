The organisations are partnering on a series of in-person recruitment events across England to interview for Healthcare Support Worker (HCSW) and Social Care Worker (SCW) roles in the health service.

Indeed and the NHS are heading to Leeds City Centre on Monday 25 and Tuesday 26 of April.

Indeed and NHS launching huge recruitment drive in Leeds with hundreds of new 'on-the-day' job offers

So far, more than 1,500 job offers have been made at similar events in Billericay, Plymouth, Manchester and Southampton.

The recruitment events are some of the first of their kind since COVID-19 restrictions were eased and are aimed at candidates who are looking to start out in a healthcare career, return to work after a break or change careers from another sector.

Jobseekers in and around Leeds can find out more about the upcoming event and available interviews by visiting this page.

To register their interest, Indeed will check people’s suitability for the role before inviting them to book their own interview slots.

Candidates can then simply turn up at the NHS Leadership Academy where they will be interviewed and possibly receive on-the-day job offers, subject to post-interview checks.

The events combine the latest hiring technology from Indeed, to reduce the time it takes to get people to the interview stage, with the human element of in-person conversations with NHS staff.

Roles including healthcare support workers will be up for grabs.

Victoria Bagshaw, Regional Nursing, Midwifery and AHP Workforce Lead NHS England and NHS Improvement, North East and Yorkshire, said: “We’re really excited about our recruitment event next week and would encourage anyone who has been thinking about stepping into healthcare to register their interest and come along next week.

“It doesn’t matter experience you have; we’re looking for candidates who want to join us and start their career in care.

“Working in healthcare is incredibly rewarding and healthcare support workers play an integral role in delivering patient care.”

Maggie Hulce, EVP and GM of Enterprise at Indeed, added: “Healthcare workers play a vital role in society and have been called upon like never before over the past two years. With demand for their care and compassion at an all-time high, Indeed is proud to partner with the NHS on our hiring events to help people find new and purposeful careers in the health service.