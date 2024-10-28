“I felt silly pointing out a funny looking mole but then I was diagnosed with skin cancer” says Saltburn teacher

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A teacher from Saltburn-by-the-sea is urging young people to know the five most common signs of cancer after she was diagnosed with skin cancer at the age of 21.

Darcy Shaw says it's vital that young people check their bodies regularly for any changes, and advises them to speak to a doctor if they are unsure about anything, after she noticed a mole on her collarbone.

Darcy is now supporting Teenage Cancer Trust's campaign, urging the public to be aware of the warning signs of cancer in young people.

Research by the charity revealed that only 17% of 13- to 24-year-olds know all five signs which are: lumps, bumps or swellings, unexplained tiredness, mole changes, persistent pain, and significant weight change.

Darcy after her surgery

Darcy said: “It was my mum who noticed that the mole on my collarbone was getting larger and darker when I was visiting home from university, and she encouraged me to go to the doctors.

“I was going to the GP about another issue, so I thought I'd mention the mole too.

"I felt silly pointing out a funny looking mole as I didn't know that changing moles were a sign of potential cancer.

“I was initially turned away by my GP who thought that the changes to my mole were nothing to worry about.”

Darcy before her diagnosis

However Darcy compared photographs of herself and continued to feel the mole was changing. She returned to the GP a month later with her concerns.

The GP referred Darcy to Salford Royal Hospital, close to where she was living at the time, and the mole was cut out and tested. Tests showed that she had skin cancer.

“I had never heard of the word melanoma before, so when the doctor told me I had it, I didn't know what he meant,” said Darcy.

“It was scary as I had no idea about the signs of skin cancer and I didn’t see it coming, so I went to the appointment by myself. Luckily, the Teenage Cancer Trust Lead Nurse was there which was a relief as he immediately gave me support.”

Darcy Shaw

Throughout her treatment at The Christie NHS Foundation Trust, Darcy was supported by Teenage Cancer Trust – the only UK charity dedicated to providing specialised nursing care and support for young people with cancer.

“The doctors couldn’t pinpoint how I’d got skin cancer,” Darcy said.“They asked about whether I’d ever badly burnt myself, but I’m pale with reddish hair and I avoid the sun. I’m glad they didn’t try to say that it was my lifestyle that may have caused it.

”Darcy had surgery to remove the mole which was successful but she was nervous about the cancer returning.“

The Teenage Cancer Trust Youth Support Coordinator Lorraine invited me to join a Facebook group which allowed me to chat with other young people in a similar situation to me,” she added.

“One girl on the group was also diagnosed with skin cancer around the same time. We spoke quite a lot about our treatment, and I found that really helpful.

“I also took part in an online Look Good Feel Better session. The scars that I have on my neck and chest from my surgery are really prominent and they did bother me, so it was nice to be able to talk about that in an all-female group. We discussed how they dealt with their scars and the effect on relationships.

“When I was first diagnosed I was anxious, but I assumed that when I’d had the surgery and had been given the all clear then I’d get a pat on the back and be sent on my way and be fine, but it’s not like that.

"I had the treatment, but I was left with scars and the emotions I experienced when I was first diagnosed - are still very much there today. I still have to have scans and waiting for them makes me really nervous but I am nearing the end of my five year survelliance now."

Darcy, who is now 26, said that she had no idea about the signs and symptoms of cancer until she was diagnosed and is encouraging young people to familiarise themselves with them as it may save their life.

“If you notice something is wrong, never think that you're wasting someone's time getting something checked out,” said Darcy.

"It's easy to pass off something you've noticed and put it down to stress or a common illness, especially when you might feel that you can't go to the doctors or it's not as important. But getting something checked out sooner rather than later is so important.

”More teenagers and young adults in the UK die from cancer than any other disease.

Every day, seven young people aged 13-24 hear the words “you have cancer”.

By 2030, it’s projected that number will be closer to 10.Louise Soanes, Chief Nurse at Teenage Cancer Trust, said: “It’s so important to know your own body to be able to spot any changes.

Although cancer in young people is rare, it does happen, so it’s really important that young people know the most common signs. “If you feel that something is wrong then speak to your GP. It might not be cancer but if you’re worried it’s important to get checked out and give the doctor as much information as possible.”

For Teenage Cancer Trust’s new advice for young people visiting the GP visit: www.teenagecancertrust.org/information-about-cancer/advice-going-gp

More information about the signs and symptoms of cancer in young people is available at www.teenagecancertrust.org/signs