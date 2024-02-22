Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Leeds Private Hospital opened two years ago at Red Hall House near the East Leeds Orbital Route and close to Roundhay Park.

It came after the estate was purchased from the Rugby Football League in 2021 by Dr Fas Arshad and his wife Ms Sommiya, and work quickly started on the first phase of development to the tune of £3m.

Construction has started on a 10,000 square foot extension at Leeds Private Hospital.

Now, construction has begun on a 10,000 square foot extension as part of the second phase. It is set to include two state-of-the art operating theatres, anaesthetic facilities, a nursing ward, patient overnight rooms and outpatient consultant rooms.

Dr Arshad said: “Since we bought Red Hall House in 2021, Leeds Private Hospital has gone from strength to strength.

“We have almost doubled our staff and we are employing local NHS consultant surgeons and consultant anaesthetists to come and work with us to provide high standard surgical services.

“Our ultimate aim is to be able to process higher volumes of work to ease the heavy burden on the over-run NHS in the Yorkshire region.”

The contractor for the extension, which is expected to be completed next summer, is Brookes Development Ltd.

Jonathan Erkulis, director of the Yorkshire-based E3 Architecture, is working on transforming the estate.

He said: “Our detailed plans have secured the restoration, sustainability and longevity of this important Grade II Listed Building, while creating sensitive and high-quality designed additions to create a prestigious state-of the-art medical facility.