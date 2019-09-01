How the law is changing for organ donations and the new 'opt out' system explained

From spring 2020, organ donation in England will move to an 'opt out' system under law changes being introduced.

Under the current arrangement, people now have to 'opt in' to donate organs after death by singing the NHS' Organ Donation Register.

What is changing?

According to the NHS' website, this means that all adults in England will be considered to have agreed to be an organ donor when they die - unless they have recorded a decision not to donate or are in one of the excluded groups.

Read more: 'She wished she had some hair': Leeds mum tells heartbreaking story of three-year-old daughter with cancer

People will still have a choice if you want to be an organ donor or not when you die but will instead 'opt out' of the system, rather than in.

Why is the law changing?

The changes are being made to help save and improve more lives, as someone now dies every single day in the UK while on a transplant waiting list.

What do I have to do?

The NHS is urging people to record their organ donation decision on its Organ Donor Register and tell family and friends what they have decided.

Menopausal hormone therapy linked to increased risk of breast cancer - study

When is the law changing?

The 'opt out' system in England will come into effect from spring 2020.

The law around organ donation in England will remain ‘opt in’ until this time.

Click here for more information about the changes