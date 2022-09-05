Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Starting today, Leeds will be offering COVID-19 booster jabs to its citizens as England rolls out its autumn vaccination programme.

COVID-19 and flu jabs will be offered starting with care home staff and residents as well as housebound people, with the new bivalent vaccine being used for the first time ever.

From Wednesday, 7 September, anyone working as health or social care workers will be eligible to book their autumn booster jab with appointments starting 12 September.

The Yorkshire Evening Post has collected everything you need to know about the autumn booster jab rollout in Leeds.

Who is eligible for the autumn booster jabs in Leeds?

The autumn booster jab rollout will be available to anyone over the age of 50 in Leeds, starting with care home workers and the most vulnerable, including people aged five to 49 with health conditions that put them at higher risk, carers and frontline health workers.

The most vulnerable people will be prioritised first and the new bivalent vaccine will be used subject to availability.

What is the new bivalent vaccine being used?

Moderna’s new bivalent vaccine is the first approved vaccine to target both the original COVID-19 strain and the newer Omicron.

Amanda Pritchard, NHS chief executive, said: “The NHS was the first healthcare system in the world to deliver a COVID-19 vaccine outside of clinical trials, and will now be the first to deliver the new, variant-busting vaccine when the rollout begins at the start of September.

“Our fantastic NHS staff have worked incredibly hard to deliver 126 million doses to date and behind the scenes they have once again been preparing to deliver the latest phase with the same speed and precision as we have had throughout the rollout.

“When the time comes, I would strongly encourage anyone who is invited to take up both an autumn booster and flu jab, to do so as quickly as possible – it will give you maximum protection this winter”.

The NHS will provide the bivalent vaccine subject to availability.

Which vaccination centres are offering the booster jab in Leeds?

There are a few walk-in centres around Leeds, with the biggest vaccination centre on Elland Road closing earlier this year.

These are the walk-in centres offering the autumn booster jab in Leeds:

Woodsley Health Centre, 3 Woodsley Rd, Woodhouse, Leeds LS6 1SG (map and directions – opens in Google Maps)

Bramley Village Health and Wellbeing Centre, 16 Highfield Rd, Leeds LS13 2BL (map and directions – opens in Google Maps)

Trinity Shopping Centre, Unit 3.02 Trinity Leeds, Albion Street, LS1 5AT (next to the back entrance of Boots, Albion Street entrance) map and directions – opens in Google Maps

Leeds Health & Care Partnership has listed more information about all of the walk-in vaccination centres in Leeds .

How do I book my booster jab appointment in Leeds?

The first people eligible for the autumn booster jab in Leeds will be contacted by the NHS in the coming weeks to get their vaccination appointment.

From September 7, anyone eligible will be able to book an appointment with vaccination dates starting from September 12.