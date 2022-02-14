How a knock on the car window of a brave Leeds man battling mental illness changed his life

Sam Matthews, 34, had driven to the Andy's Man Club group for the first time, but was anxiously waiting outside to pluck up the courage to go in.

However, a knock at the window from a facilitator with some warm words welcomed Sam inside.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sam Matthews attended the group for the first time in October 2020

Sam told the YEP he was "going through a storm" in 2020 during the Covid lockdown.

"Nothing seemed to help me", Sam said.

"One of my colleagues told me about the group and I went down on one Monday night.

"I was sat outside for 30 or 40 minutes contemplating whether to go in."

Facilitators from the group often spot people in a similar situation and are always on hand to welcome them in.

Less than two years on, Sam is now a facilitator at the group himself - having used it weekly to help with his recovery.

"Andy's Man Club saved my life", he said.

"I was in a very dark place.

"I realised I was not alone anymore."

Sam said he had seen a huge improvement in himself since he started attending the group.

"I have less outbursts and don't bottle things up as much as I used to", he told the YEP.

"Going on a Monday each week is massive for me.

"It gave me a positive focus again, something to look forward to."

Sam said being a facilitator allows him to give back to those who helped him.

Andy's Man Club now helps more than 1,500 people each week across the country.

For more information email [email protected]