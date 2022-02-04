'He's very proud of his scars': School's support for brave Leeds boy Luca who has had eight open heart surgeries

Five-year-old Luca Fox was born with complex heart defects - including Dysplastic Aortic Valve, multiple muscular ventricular septal defects, Coarctation of the Aorta and Aortic Stenosis.

Brave little Luca has so far battled eight open heart surgeries and a stroke during his short life so far.

Five-year-old Luca Fox has had eight heart surgeries so far

However, Luca - who is "very proud of his scars" - never gives up and his family said the "wonderful people at Leeds Children's Hospital's Ward 51" have helped them through.

Wear Red Day - the flagship fundraiser of the city’s Children’s Heart Surgery Fund (CHSF) - takes place on Friday, February 4.

This year marks the 10th anniversary of the annual event which urges all supporters to wear something red and help raise vital funds for the congenital heart unit at Leeds Children’s Hospital.

Speaking ahead of the day, Luca's mum Lindsay Fox, 38, praised the staff at the hospital for all they do for her family.

She said the staff were "incredible" on the ward and her family had made lifelong friends with others in similar situations.

"They go through every appointment, visit and surgery with us", she said.

"The help and the support we have felt as a family right from Luca’s first operation at eight days old to the introduction to other heart families going through their own heart nightmare from the CHSF is amazing.

"We are so proud as a family and a school to support the Wear Red Day campaign for CHSF as it gives everyone the opportunity to be part of the Heart Hero family which keeps our son and our hope alive."

Luca is a pupil at St Oswald's Primary School in Guiseley.

His reception class teacher Katy Miller has been inspired to organise a Wear It Red fundraiser for Leeds Children's Heart Surgery Fund to support Luca and other children like him.

The day is set to take place in the school on Friday.

"Katy is fantastic", Lindsay explained.

"I asked her if it is something the school could do and she has really got behind it.

"She understands and has been amazing with everything so far this year.

"It is really lovely to have the support."

Friday will see Luca's class support him with red clothing and donations to the charity.

However, Lindsay said the day is as much about raising awareness as it is about money.

"Everyone has got behind it and will wear red", Lindsay said.

"It is just about raising that awareness.

"Many of the kids in his reception class don't know why he is off school so much but they are all behind him.

"Luca is insanely excited for the day, he can't wait.

"He thinks it is great that his classmates are all doing it for him and the ward."