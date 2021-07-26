Health partnership announces package of measures to reduce learning disability inequality in West Yorkshire

Inequalities stem from barriers to accessing effective health care, the partnership said.

The latest national Learning Disability Premature Mortality Review (LeDeR) programme report from the University of Bristol, June 2021 has highlighted that people with a learning disability still die much younger than the rest of the population and are three times more likely to die from causes that could have been avoided.

The partnership is "responsive to improving the health inequalities" faced by those with learning disabilities in West Yorkshire and the surrounding areas.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dr Sara Munro, CEO Lead for West Yorkshire and Harrogate Health and Care Partnership Mental Health, Learning Disabilities and Autism; and CEO for Leeds and York Partnership NHS Foundation Trust

The new package of measures are set to ensure "equitable care" for people with a learning disability, analysing housing needs and supporting discharge from hospital.

Another aim for the partnership is to improve the support for people with a learning disability moving into employment.

Dr Sara Munro, CEO Lead for West Yorkshire and Harrogate Health and Care Partnership Mental Health, Learning Disabilities and Autism; and CEO for Leeds and York Partnership NHS Foundation Trust said:

“We believe that it is everyone’s responsibility to ensure people with learning disabilities will be as healthy as they can be. We intend that people with learning disabilities will experience the best possible health care and have improved outcomes from their health services.

"Our objectives are clear, people with learning disabilities who live in West Yorkshire and Harrogate will live longer, healthier lives, they will have better patient experiences and better outcomes and our health and care services will be regarded as an example of best practice in how it promotes the health needs of people with learning disabilities.

"We already know that our primary care partners are making great strides, over 75% of people with learning disabilities being offered an annual health check in West Yorkshire and Harrogate and we have introduced an e-learning programme for anyone who wants to know more about how to help the people they care for who have learning disabilities.