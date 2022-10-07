Headingley Nursing Home’s management was also criticised following an inspection by the Care Quality Commission (CQC).

In response, a spokesperson for Headingley Nursing Home, on Cardigan Road, said it has made “significant changes” since the report to meet the regulatory standards.

Headingley Nursing Home is a family-run care home established in 2019 that provides care for up to 38 people, some of whom have dementia.

Headingley Nursing Home has received an overall rating of 'requires improvement' from the CQC

At the previous inspection in 2021 the care home was rated “good”.

In its report of the unannounced inspection in the summer, the CQC said that “some aspects of the service were not always safe and there was limited assurance about safety”.

It said: “There was an increased risk that people could be harmed.

“Not all safeguarding concerns were raised, and the safeguarding log lacked details.”

It also said that in some cases care plans “were vague” but acknowledged that improvements in this field were being made.

The report said: “Staffing levels were safe (and) there was enough staff employed to ensure people's needs were being met.”

The inspection was carried out while a registered manager was being sought and, as a result, “the management of the home was not robust”.

The report reads: “The acting manager did not demonstrate understanding of the roles and responsibility of a manager.”

Despite this, the report states that it received positive feedback about the management from staff, people who use the service and relatives.

One relative said: "They are approachable, always say hello and have a little chat or a word. They know my name."

In further praise of the home, the report reads: “People were supported to have maximum choice and control of their lives and staff supported them in the least restrictive way possible and in their best interests.”

A spokesperson for Headingley Nursing Home said: “The management team are working hard to make the necessary improvements in leadership, to ensure that we meet the regulatory standards.