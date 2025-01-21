Harrogate opticians provides visually impaired with key support role to strengthen community networks

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A sight loss charity in Harrogate received sponsorship for a member of their team to become an Eye Clinic Liaison Officer (ECLO) - a vital role that bridges the gap between medical professionals and individuals experiencing sight loss.

Vision Support provide people with visual impairments across the borough with a network of advice, community, practical activities, and adaptions to daily living. This helps them to be more independent and combats loneliness, which many feel after diagnosis.

The team at Specsavers recognises the important role an ECLO plays in the community, especially in Harrogate, one of only two areas in the UK without access to an NHS funded ECLO.

Helen McGrath and the Specsavers Harrogate team

They also value the efforts and services that Vision Support provide, which is why they sponsored Helen McGrath on her journey to becoming an Eye Clinic Liaison Officer.

Vision Support is close to Helen’s heart, after two strokes left her registered blind in 2014, she joined as a member in 2016. Motivated by the sense of community, she began volunteering as a Peer Support and Telephone Befriender.

At the start of this year, she was asked if she wanted to progress into the role of ECLO. Thanks to the sponsorship, which covered her training and examinations, Helen recently passed her exams and now helps to encourage others with sight loss to live independently and build strong support networks.

The role of Eye Clinic Liaison Officer is vital for those experiencing sight loss, especially in the Harrogate District community, where 36,000 people are living with visual impairments[1].

With a small team largely comprised of volunteers, Vision Support is dedicated to reaching as many individuals as possible and providing them with the resources they require to live independent, fulfilling lives.

Helen McGrath, Eye Clinic Liaison Officer at Vision Support, says: ‘When I lost my sight, I was told I would never work again. Thanks to the team at Vision Support, and Specsavers Harrogate’s generous sponsorship, I’ve been able to prove them wrong.

‘This role means a lot to me; it has provided me the opportunity to give back to the community that has given me so much. I’m now in a position where I can provide essential support to others on their sight loss journey, helping feel less isolated and encouraging them to live their lives to the fullest.’

Andy Bryer, retail director at Specsavers Harrogate, says: ‘At Specsavers, we understand how important Vision Support’s work is for individuals with visual impairments in the surrounding area, helping them access resources they need to regain a sense of normalcy in their lives.

‘It’s been a privilege to provide them with funding that enables connections between the community and dedicated professionals such as Helen, ensuring they receive the services they need to be independent. It’s been wonderful to watch Helen progress in her role and make a meaningful difference to those living with sight loss.

‘We look forward to continuing our partnership with Vision Support as well as supporting the people around Harrogate with the essential visual support they deserve.’

For more details on the full range of eye health and hearing care services, including OCT scans available at Specsavers Harrogate, head to: specsavers.co.uk/stores/Harrogate or call on: 01423 564 515

[1] From the North Yorkshire Council Records Office 2023-2024