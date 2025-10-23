Hard-hitting Leeds films show how ‘casual’ drug use can quietly cross the line
‘The Other Side of the Line’ has been launched by Forward Leeds, the city’s alcohol and drug service.
It aims to raise awareness among people who don’t feel their ketamine or cocaine use is problematic, showing how something that feels fun or manageable can turn disruptive, isolating, or even dangerous.
We want to show the very real ways it can affect friendships, work, and your own safety
Forward Leeds marketing and communications officer Mark Hindwell said: “Drug use is often portrayed in extremes, but the reality is much more complex and layered.
“Many people see cocaine and ketamine as ‘just a bit of fun’.
“With ‘The Other Side of the Line’, we want to show the very real ways it can affect friendships, work, and your own safety, while letting people know that support is always available in Leeds.
“We are hoping The Other Side of the Line will encourage people to reflect on their own choices and also consider some of the more significant downsides to their drug use as well”.
The campaign centres on six short films set in everyday situations — from nightclub toilets and a football match to a restaurant kitchen, a birthday night out, and a rush to catch the bus.
Each film explores the disconnect between what someone believes a drug will do for them and the very different reality of its effects.