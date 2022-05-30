Halton Moor community rallies to provide free football for more than 100 kids as "hidden gems" emerge

Les Nelson, 38 grew up on the estate and saw first hand the lack of opportunities for youngsters in the area.

Eager to make a change last Summer, Les - now a Leeds United scout - set up free football sessions and started up footballing sessions every Thursday to allow kids the chance to get off the streets and improve their health and well being, both mental and physical.

Around 20 children came to the first sessions.

However, more than 100 children are now regularly attending the sessions - as businesses impressed by the organisation help with funding of eight professional coaches.

Thanks to the funding boost, Les and his team are able to offer kits and free boots where needed to kids who may not have access to the equipment to get them playing - bringing the community together.

In recent weeks, some of the children - many who have never played before due to the rising cost of football and lack of accessibility - have been scouted by both grassroots and pro teams.

Leeds United have signed two girls to their shadow squad, such is the undiscovered talent on show.

With Les now working for Leeds United, some real opportunities are accessible for children who may not be playing grassroots football for a number of reasons such as "transportation issues or costings".

"We are desperately trying to bridge this gap", Les explained.

Les said he now wants to promote the positive aspects of Halton Moor and prove that the sessions improve the community.

He told the YEP he has seen a huge change in the attitudes of the youngsters in recent months and attributes the sessions to helping change the health, fitness and mental side of their lives.

"These businesses have enabled us to be able to give these kids from Halton Moor real opportunities", Les explained.

"We had some children who don't have boots or a kit of their own so to be able to give them that option to be able to play, for free, means everything to them.

"The community has helped to make that possible."

The sessions have rapidly grown in size due to the popularity of the coaching on offer, with many parents approaching the academy to ask if their child can join in.

"Anyone can come", Les said.

"Football is something people take for granted but to these kids, some have only ever played on the streets before they are given an opportunity.

"For some of these kids, to get the opportunity to play for grassroots teams through our come and play for free sessions is massive because they wouldn’t have usually had this opportunity to join such teams.

"We have seen real talent from some, they are amazing.

"You ask where they have played before and they say the street or with friends.

"This has had such a massive impact on the area and for these kids."

In recent weeks, the number of scouts and grassroots managers attending the sessions has increased - leading to more than 15 children getting the opportunity to train and play with teams.

There are more than 30 girls who attend the sessions, with the number growing each week.

The talents of two have been spotted by Leeds United and they have been given the opportunity to train in their shadow squad.

"Funding from the businesses supporting what we do has assisted the team in being able to offer transport to some of the children who wouldn't be able to afford to get to other locations", Les added.

"There are some real hidden gems here, honestly.

"Natural, raw ability.

"We are giving opportunities to kids that may not otherwise have it."

Les said he had seen a huge change in the attitudes of some of the children since they first started attending sessions.

"Some of the children when they initially come to us were really quiet, however seeing them gain confidence overtime is helping them so much", he said.

"It has helped improve their confidence off the pitch too, some are performing better at school and in their work."

Les wanted to personally give thanks to a number of businesses for giving the local community access to free football coaching sessions and providing vital equipment from footballs to other equipment.

Businesses which have helped the organisation include: Sports Café – Halton, Mint Warehouse, Cocoon in the park, Dance Fever Academy, Connonly and Broadley, AM4 Contracts Limited and G.E.J Tiling Solutions.

Marshall Street Motors, Recruit A Driver, United Football Sporting Academy and DCT Scaffolding LTD have also helped.

"The support we have had has been more than we could have ever imagined", Les said.

"One of the businesses who supports us doesn't even operate in Halton Moor, they just saw our story and messaged to ask if they could fund some coaches.

"It is the best of people.

"Looking to the future, we would love to be able to expand the model to other areas across Leeds.

"We have been asked to deliver sessions in a number of other areas within Leeds and we are working hard to make this happen."