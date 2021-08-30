Halloween 'toddle' for under 4s will raise money for Leeds Children's Hospital

The Halloween-themed 'Toddle' has been organised by Leeds Hospitals Charity in aid of NHS staff, young patients and their loved ones at the city's children's hopsital.

Under fours are encouraged to join in a one-kilometre walk around Temple Newsam Park on Saturday October 30 in their best Halloween outfits in the event, a first for the charity.

With the help of a grown up, toddlers will also be able to set up their own fundraising page to raise whatever they can to help poorly children and their families at Leeds Children's Hospital.

The charity says it hopes to see hundreds of tots take part, alongside their siblings and parents, and after the walk families can enjoy a picnic and take part in games alongside Ernie, the Leeds Hospital Charity's owl mascot as well as a host of hospital staff.

The event is free to enter and has been sponsored by Newbie & ME, a family-run baby business which has a store in Leeds.

Lisa Beaumont, therapeutic and specialised play manager at Leeds Children’s Hospital said: "Everyone at Leeds Children’s Hospital is super excited for this event, it’s a real first and every penny will go towards helping children and young people in our care.

"We see such bravery from the very youngest patients and their siblings and this event is about celebrating that.

"The Toddle will give our youngest supporters a chance to do something amazing for their NHS.

"Toddlers might sign up because their life was saved at Leeds Children’s Hospital, they might have a sibling in our care or they might sign up in memory of a sibling who has passed away.”

Paul Watkins, director of fundraising at Leeds Hospitals Charity says the fundraiser is a great way for parents to teach children the importance of helping those in need at a young age:

He said: “Our Halloween themed ‘Toddle’ is a fun and easy way for little ones, many of whom may have been born at Leeds Children’s Hospital, to get involved in fundraising.

"This event is a great opportunity for families to enjoy a fun day out and help raise much-needed funds to improve healthcare for children in hospital now and future generations of children in Leeds.”

Every toddler who signs up will receive a fundraising pack complete with ‘top tips’, a colouring in sheet for the day, and a cardboard collection box.

To get involved, sign up at https://www.leedshospitalscharity.org.uk/toddle

All funds raised will go towards initiatives that help make hospital a brighter for young patients.

In 2020, Leeds Hospitals Charity provided over £500,000 in additional funding to benefit Leeds Children’s Hospital, to help fund projects above and beyond what the NHS can provide, such as specialist medical equipment, life-saving research, and improvements to the hospital environment.